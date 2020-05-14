July 4th Parade, celebration canceled in park cities due to coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLd9b858a6005c8b299faf9ff826bcc36a18%

– The City of Highland Park and the City of University Park announced Wednesday that there will be no parade on July 4 and the post-parade celebration at Goar Park this year due to concerns of COVID-19.

The town and the city said in a press release: "As Texas continues to reopen its businesses, regardless of the guidelines and recommendations that are presented in the coming weeks, it is evident that social distancing is a practice that will continue much longer. beyond July 4th. that reason, above all others, in society; Rotary Club, Town and City have made the difficult decision not to host a parade on July 4 and the Goar Park celebration this year. "

The entities said they believe this decision is the best for everyone in the interest of public health.

“We know that this announcement will be a great disappointment to many. We are also disappointed. "

The Park Cities July 4th Parade Facebook page will have details on alternative fun activities as the holidays get closer.

