Julianne Hough, who already believes in him the power of "Energy Healing", also has some theories about endometriosis.

Hough has previously publicly spoken about his experience with endometriosis; she has experience symptoms from she was 15. But in a new interview with Women's health she says her symptoms have decreased due to how her "energy" has changed. "I will tell you through this transformation to really connect back to my truth, I have not had symptoms of endometriosis because of the love and kindness I am giving my body." she says Magazine. "I think there is stress, shame, guilt, and suppression of female energy associated with endometriosis, so the removal of layers has really helped."

Most Women's health to discredit this idea is writing that Hough theory not "endorsed by the medical community". But in case you were curious, no, giving your body "love and kindness" cannot cure your endometriosis symptoms. A condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus is found outside the uterus, endometriosis often leads women to have painful periods, painful intercourse, fatigue, and more. meIt is caused by a stranger combination of factors that could include genetics and hormones, not bad "Energy" whatever that is! (Don't even get me started on what is "feminine energy".)

Endometriosis has without cureBut the idea that symptoms can go away with enough "love and kindness" is dangerous, implying that women suffering from endometriosis are solely responsible for their pain.