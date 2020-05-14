Judy Greer Joins Universal Boxing Drama Rachel Morrison "Flint Strong" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Judy Greer has joined the cast of Universal Pictures " Strong flint, in what we hear is a key role.

Rachel Morrison, who made history as the first DP woman to be nominated for an Oscar in Muddy and he was also the cinematographer on the three time Oscar winner who grossed $ 1.3 billion Black Panther, is making her directorial debut in Flint Strong. Oscar winner Barry Jenkins wrote the script adapted from the 2015 boxing documentary TIRANO SAURIO REX made by Zackary Canepari and Drea Cooper.

The documentary TIRANO SAURIO REX follows 17-year-old Claressa Shields "T-REX", a Flint Michigan native whose dreams of becoming the first woman in history to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing come true at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Universal acquired Shields' life rights and documentary rights in 2016. Greer joins Ryan Destiny (Fox & # 39; s Star and free form adult) who plays Claressa "T-REX" Shields, and Ice Cube who plays her trainer Jason Crutchfield.

Three-time Oscar nominee Michael De Luca (Captain Phillips, the social network, Moneyball) will produce through his Michael De Luca productions alongside Jenkins and Elishia Holmes of De Luca Productions. Canepari, Cooper and Sue Jaye Johnson will be the executive producers. Universal's production SEVP Erik Baiers and creative executive Tony Ducret will oversee the project for the studio.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, cameras were rolling Strong flint in Toronto. Filming is expected to resume there once restrictions have been lifted, and crews can safely return.

Greer starred in the 2018 box office success Hallowe'en, and will reprise her role as Karen Strode alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in the upcoming Universal / Miramax / Blumhouse sequel. Halloween kills. She can also be seen on the Showtime series Joking, along with Jim Carrey and Catherine Keener. Greer was nominated for a SAG joint award for her turn at Alexander Payne The descendants. Recently starred Buffalo alongside Zoey Deutch and Jermaine Fowler, as well as Nick Hamm's biopic John DeLorean Boosted alongside Jason Sudeikis and Lee Pace, who made his world premiere at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. Greer also starred in Richard Linklater & # 39; s Where would you go, Bernadett?e in front of Cate Blanchett.

For the past eleven years, Greer has voiced the role of Cheryl in the Emmy-winning animated comedy FXX. Goalkeeper and also voices Luna's lead role on the PBS children's show Come on moon. Previously, Greer starred in the comedy series FX. Married in front of Nat Faxon and has appealed on Netflix Development arrestedFrom hulu Casual, CBS ’ Two and a half Men and Showtime Sex masters.

Greer made her film directorial debut with An event of monumental proportions in 2017. Produced by Artists First and Depth of Field, the film stars Common, Bradley Whiteford, Allison Janney, Jennifer Garner, Anders Holm, Katie Holmes, Rob Riggle and Storm Reid. The film premiered at the Bentonville Film Festival in May 2017, where it won the Audience Spotlight Award.

In 2012, she made her Broadway debut opposite Katie Holmes in Dead accounts and in 2014, he released his first book, I don't know what you know me about: confessions of a co-star.

Greer is represented by Artists First Inc., CAA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.