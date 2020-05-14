John Cho, Lisa Ling and more join Act of Change anti-racism event – Up News Info

The non-profit anti-bullying group of Asia and the Pacific Islands (AAPI), Act to Change, is organizing "United We Stand", a virtual event calling for an end to racism and xenophobia. The live stream is slated for May 18 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT and will feature John Cho, Randall Park, Lisa Ling, Kal Penn, and a roster of notable actors, advocates, and elected officials.

May marks Asian American Pacific Heritage Month, and specifically, May 18 marks AAPI's second Annual National Day Against Bullying and Hate, which is the birthday of Vincent Chin, who was killed in an anti-hate crime. -Asian in 1982. With the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in hate crimes against Asia. Stop AAPI Hate of the Asia Pacific Policy and Planning Council has received more than 1,900 reports of hate crimes against Asians since March. United We Stand is a call for communities to unite against violence, xenophobia and racism.

"Our mission at Act To Change is to protect and empower youth within our diverse AAPI communities, including youth of Asian descent, Pacific Islanders, Sikhs, Muslims, LGBTQI and immigrants," said the actor, author and co-founder of Act To Change, Maulik Pancolía “Act to Change organizes an annual AAPI National Day against Harassment and Harassment to stand in solidarity and re-engage with our movement. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has only exacerbated the xenophobia and racism that AAPI communities have always faced. It is inspiring to see leaders and individuals across the country stand behind us, honor Vincent Chin's legacy, and commit today and every day to fighting harassment and harassment. "

Nearly 200 organizations and more than a dozen cities across the country have partnered with Act To Change on AAPI's National Day Against Bullying and Hate. Click here for more details and to register for "United We Stand".

Below is the list of participants for the virtual event: