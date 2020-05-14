Joe Bucks says that NFL television broadcasts could use false public noises & # 39; to normalize the viewing experience & # 39;

If the NFL plays fan-free games this fall, its TV broadcasts will find ways to make it look like people are reacting to the action.

%MINIFYHTML1af717faf8a8c56e2ea49925e934c26018%

Joe Buck said Wednesday it was "almost a done deal,quot; that the public at home would hear the artificial noise pumped into the broadcasts. His comments, which appeared on Sirius XM's "Andy Cohen Live,quot; show, took a positive view of the move.

%MINIFYHTML1af717faf8a8c56e2ea49925e934c26019%

"I think whoever is in that control will have to be really good at their job and be realistic about how a crowd would react depending on what just happened on the field," Buck said. "So it's really important."

MORE: please do not put mannequins in the stands

Buck followed up on those comments Thursday with a series of tweets in response to a Sports Illustrated article that Buck called "misleading."

It is surprising that the headline does not match what I said. I didn't think that would happen in places like SI. I've been saying for over a month, even on HBO in April, that ambient crowd noise under a broadcast is a simple and necessary tool to normalize the home viewing experience … https://t.co / 6JY11ZcGZU – Joe Buck (@Buck) May 14, 2020

Here are his full comments:

There is no "traditional,quot; opinion on this topic. It is new territory. The hopeful stadiums are full and everything is normal. If not, it is a blank canvas. All networks will try to make it look and sound as normal as possible. It could lead to unprecedented and exciting access. Who knows? %MINIFYHTML1af717faf8a8c56e2ea49925e934c26020% But the crowd's reactions are a huge piece of the television puzzle. All the reactions of a crowd are valuable and should be used, as far as I know. I use it as much as I can and still keep my job. Great moments like the Minn. Miracles are made on television due to noise from the crowd. It does not have to be exaggerated. But something has to be there. Contrary to the misleading headline on SI and elsewhere, I said that FOX is WORKING on virtual fans. They are working every day in ANYTHING to make our shows the best on television. That is exciting for me and I am grateful. Some ideas will work and some will not. That is the nature of WORKING on something. It is unexplored water. It could be a very exciting time in network television coverage. I can't wait to see how everything unfolds. Praying for a SAFE return to a stadium near you for all involved.

While adding cheers to broadcasts will be straightforward and might not sound strange if you don't overdo it, what about home games for the worst teams in the league? If the Jets, for example, are 2-6 and Sam Darnold releases his third pick of a game, does Fox boo at MetLife Stadium?

Probably not, even if that would make the idea that much more fun. NFL partners tend to shy away from open criticism of teams.

So expect a mostly positive false noise input on your TVs this fall in case the stadiums are empty.

Buck added in his podcast appearance that, as foreign baseball and soccer teams have done in the past month, the NFL could also add fans with cardboard cutouts to the stands to further reduce the feeling of emptiness.