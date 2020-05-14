Jo Koy heads to the Philippines with comedy special "In His Elements" – Up News Info

Jo Koy is going back to his roots by bringing Netflix to the Philippines. The comedian will say "Mabuhay!" to the Asian archipelago with its next comedy special Jo Koy: in its elements.

He revealed the news on his Instagram account earlier today. "I am very excited to announce that my third @netflix special" In His Elements "premieres on June 12," he wrote. “We brought Netflix to the Philippines! Let's go!!"

His new special will celebrate his heritage while savoring life as a Filipino-American while highlighting the culture of Manila. Koy takes this opportunity to enlighten other Filipino-American artists by welcoming famous stage dancer Ronnie, the Grammy-winning producer! Llmind, singer / songwriter Inigo Pascual and comedians Andrew Lopez, Joey Guila and Andrew Orolfo.

Koy will bring more of his Filipino-American life experiences to the big screen with Easter Sunday. The Amblin Partners and Dan Lin’s Rideback movie is written by Ken Cheng and takes place around a family reunion at the high holy feast of Easter. Koy will serve as executive producer alongside Joe Meloche and Nick Reynolds of Rideback. Cheng will also serve as executive producer alongside She hulkJessica Gao and Silicon Valley star Jimmy O. Yang, under his production banner Crab Club, Inc.

Check out Koy's announcement about In its elements down.