Jim Sturgess deals with "mixed emotions" after coronavirus left him stranded in Canada

During an interview with SAG Foundation Conversations, the actor from & # 39; Home After Dark & ​​# 39; He reveals that he did not have time to catch a flight back to London before officials closed the country.

British actor Jim Sturgess he was forced to isolate himself in Canada after coronavirus fears shut down his Apple TV drama.

The "Through the universe"The star did not have time to catch a flight back to London before Canadian authorities closed the country and Jim has mixed feelings about being so far from home."

"We were about to start the fourth episode of the second season of Home After Dark and the entire production closed," Sturgess said during a recent interview with SAG Foundation Conversations. "I remember we were in the middle of a scene with Brooklynn Prince, who plays my youngest daughter on the show, and someone came on set and told everyone we had to go home."

"We had two weeks to find out what was going to happen next and I've been here ever since. It's in the cards that I could possibly become a Canadian resident after this!"

"It is quite strange to be away from home without the homely comforts you are heading for. But it feels interesting to be in another country and have a completely different life here. It is a mixture of emotions."