Jerry Seinfeld insists that he never told Jerry Stiller what to do once during the filming of Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld claims he never instructed Jerry Stiller about his character, Frank Costanza, on the notorious television show, Seinfeld The Hollywood Reporter collected comments from the legendary comedian in which he told the story of how he and Jerry worked together.

This Thursday, Seinfeld stopped on the set of What a joke with dad and fortune On Netflix there is a Radio Prank, broadcast by SiriusXM. As previously reported, Jerry passed away at the age of 92 last Monday. He was the father of Ben Stiller.

According to Jerry, Stiller had a natural talent for comedy, and he and the other producers often didn't want to alter his method in any way because it was so prevalent, insofar as Jerry didn't need any notes or modifications.

Seinfeld clarified that they never gave Stiller a note, and they never modified his performance. Whatever Stiller chose to do is what they ended up with at the end of the day. Larry david SeinfeldCo-creator, he wanted Stiller to play Costanza, but at the time, Jerry was working on a Broadway play and had never heard of Seinfeld

Initially, a different actor took on the role, but apparently he didn't have the right atmosphere and energy for him. Later, David took it upon himself to ask Jerry one more time and accepted. During the same interview, Jerry explained how Stiller worked.

The comedian claims that he was a true "live cable,quot; when the cameras started rolling and everyone went out of his way. To this day, Seinfeld explained, he did not understand why Jerry chose to do things the way he did.

David reportedly initially wanted Frank to be a calmer and more moderate character, but Stiller decided to go in another direction and ended up being much better. For that reason, they kept that. Seinfeld says he firmly believes in letting things be fun if they are funny.

Ad

Explained in another way, whether the line was planned or not, Jerry believes it's best not to touch something if it's fun. It is better to leave it as it is.



Post views:

0 0