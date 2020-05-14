Jennifer Garner is happier than ever with Beau John Miller

Jennifer Garner is happier than ever with her boyfriend John Miller and the news comes when her ex-husband Ben Affleck has found love with Ana de Armas. Fans were extremely concerned about Jennifer Garner after their divorce and many have praised her for being one of the kindest ex-wives in the history of all broken relationships. Jennifer has shown Ben Affleck's honor by being the father of her children and has tried many times to help him be the best person he can be. She has been a striking example to all the old adages that love covers a multitude of sins.

At the same time, people were concerned about their own happiness. As she is the mother of three children and continues to sacrifice herself one after another, many have asked who is making Jennifer Garner happy. Who takes care of Jennifer Garner when she takes care of so many others.

According to a new report on May 18, 2020, OK number! magazine, things with John Miller are still going strong and yes he makes her happy.

Some have pondered the question of whether Jennifer Garner and John Miller will get married, but it seems like she won't be rushing into anything.

In addition to the OK! Source, In Touch Weekly also recently reported that things are going well for Jennifer and John. You can see that report below.

Power partner! Jennifer Garner and John Miller are "very good," a source tells In Touch exclusively. 💋 https://t.co/0qSEQ9mn0G – In weekly contact (@intouchweekly) March 23, 2020

OK! He quoted a source who spoke about the couple's relationship and stated the following.

"It has been a very long journey, but Jen made this new life and she couldn't be more excited." Jen moves at a pace that suits her, and there is no doubt that she is happier now than she has been in years. She is very grateful for the way life turned out. "

While there are many reports that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are quarantined together, Jen does not appear to have moved John home with the children.

That would be completely out of character for the actress who has made her faith in God and her family a priority in her life.

What do you think about the report? Are you happy that Jennifer Garner has found love and happiness again? Do you think she is doing the right thing by taking things slowly?

