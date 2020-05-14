Jenna Dewan demands Channing Tatum get a coronavirus test after her birthday party

WENN

Jenna insisted that her former husband be examined by Covid-19 for concerns about his daughter Evelyn after celebrating her birthday with friends.

Channing Tatum Reportedly negative for coronavirus after ex-wife Jenna Dewan He insisted that the star be reviewed after a dirt biking session with five of his friends.

The "Magic mike"Star, who shares her six-year-old daughter Evelyn with Jenna, invited her friends to celebrate her 40th birthday amid the current Covid-19 crisis.

According to TMZ, Evelyn has been coming and going between her mother and father's houses in the midst of the shutdown, but "Flirtatious dance"Star Jenna insisted that Channing be screened before seeing her daughter after meeting with others.

"Channing recently volunteered to be tested for Covid-19 after his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, raised some concerns about his possible exposure; this after a small birthday meeting he organized in late April 2020." , shared a source.

It is not clear if the party followed measures of social distancing.

Sources claimed that the screen star's friends were quarantined separately before joining forces to celebrate the actor's birthday last month.

Jenna, 39, received her son Callum two months ago with his fiancé Steve Kazee, which supposedly influenced the decision of her former partner to take the test, during which Evelyn stayed with her mother.

The couple operate on a regular "parenting schedule," which ended in February, a few months after their divorce.