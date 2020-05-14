Jeff Bezos is reportedly on his way to becoming a trillionaire by 2026

TSRCoinz: Forget about the "three comma club," Jeff Bezos is reportedly on his way to living that four-comma club life as the world's first trillionaire!

Despite a global pandemic weighing down the economy and the $ 38 billion he lost in his divorce from ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos, if Jeff Bezos's personal fortune continues to grow at its current rate, he could be the first trillionaire by 2026 to the age of 62 years. , Business Insider Reports.

Bezos' wealth has grown at an average annual rate of 34% in the past five years, according to an analysis by software review site Comparisun.

So what Comparisun did was look at 25 of the wealthiest people and found that only 11 had a realistic chance of becoming trillionaires during their lives. And as you see it, Bezos is likely to come first, but there is someone else we should be watching and that person is Mark Zuckerberg.

The Facebook CEO could be the youngest trillionaire, with his current growth rate at the rate of making him trillionaire by 2036. He will be 51 years old.

Comparisun used Forbes's multi-million dollar list to determine Bezos' personal wealth, using September data, which means his analysis doesn't factor in the gains Bezos has seen through Amazon's success during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon shares have skyrocketed as more people turn to online shopping while locked up at home.

Bezos is currently worth about $ 138 billion and has seen his fortune grow by $ 28.3 billion in 2020, according to Bloomberg.

We will keep you posted on this, Roomies.

