Jay Manuel: I had a bad relationship with Tyra Banks & # 39; + ANTM was & # 39; racist & # 39 ;!

Jay Manuel is pouring tea on what it was like to work with Tyra on America's Next Top Model. And some of the tea is very hot.
Jay is currently on a book tour. He is promoting his new novel "The Wig, The Bitch & The Meltdown,quot;, which is loosely based on his time with ANTM.
And during the book tour, he tells all kinds of people matters.
In a recent interview with Variety magazine, Jay explained what his relationship with Tyra is like now:
"In the past few years, we've sent an email," says Manuel of Banks, recalling that the last time he saw her was a meeting at BeautyCon in 2017. "To be honest, we really don't have any relationship to talk about, what which is really sad. Our time together on "ANTM,quot; was incredibly productive and sometimes magical. We got to experience being part of a global phenomenon. "
Jay spoke about an alleged racist decision by Tyra Banks, the director of ANTM, to have the models paint their faces black or black face for a photo shoot.
He recalls moments when he was uncomfortable with creative decisions, such as the race-changing photoshoot in Cycle 4, where contestants painted their darker colors for a challenge in which Manuel was the creative director.
"A lot of times when you work in an environment like that you have to listen to your executive producers and ultimately the top two voices were Ken and Tyra. Sometimes there were other objections from other producers and me same about the layers that were added to the creativity, and we were simply told to execute, "says Manuel." I think it is a little unfair to throw the entire team under the bus. The entire team was not there at the front when making decisions about the show in full swing. The team wasn't really supported, so to speak. "
And Jay suggested that the show (and Tyra) was also homophobic:
You were in the room when Tyra was talking to a gay contestant in Cycle 5, and she suggested that she shouldn't highlight her sexuality. What do you remember from that moment?
I was in the room and I was sitting right next to her. I remember feeling a little uncomfortable with the statement. . . I was confused because we asked these girls to come into the room and the producers remind the girls before they come in, “Tell them who you are. You are not just a pretty face. You have to have a discussion about who you are. " These girls are trained to tell their truth and tell Tyra who they are, and then Tyra said that, making it seem a little unfair. You can see it on that model's face, like, "Wait a minute, they told me to tell everything about me, and now you're telling me not to say this?