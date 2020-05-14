Jay Manuel: I had a bad relationship with Tyra Banks & # 39; + ANTM was & # 39; racist & # 39 ;!

Jay Manuel is pouring tea on what it was like to work with Tyra on America's Next Top Model. And some of the tea is very hot.

Jay is currently on a book tour. He is promoting his new novel "The Wig, The Bitch & The Meltdown,quot;, which is loosely based on his time with ANTM.

And during the book tour, he tells all kinds of people matters.

In a recent interview with Variety magazine, Jay explained what his relationship with Tyra is like now:

"In the past few years, we've sent an email," says Manuel of Banks, recalling that the last time he saw her was a meeting at BeautyCon in 2017. "To be honest, we really don't have any relationship to talk about, what which is really sad. Our time together on "ANTM,quot; was incredibly productive and sometimes magical. We got to experience being part of a global phenomenon. "

Jay spoke about an alleged racist decision by Tyra Banks, the director of ANTM, to have the models paint their faces black or black face for a photo shoot.

He recalls moments when he was uncomfortable with creative decisions, such as the race-changing photoshoot in Cycle 4, where contestants painted their darker colors for a challenge in which Manuel was the creative director. "A lot of times when you work in an environment like that you have to listen to your executive producers and ultimately the top two voices were Ken and Tyra. Sometimes there were other objections from other producers and me same about the layers that were added to the creativity, and we were simply told to execute, "says Manuel." I think it is a little unfair to throw the entire team under the bus. The entire team was not there at the front when making decisions about the show in full swing. The team wasn't really supported, so to speak. "

And Jay suggested that the show (and Tyra) was also homophobic: