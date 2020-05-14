Jay Manuel becomes honest about the relationship with Tyra Banks and Time Working in & # 39; ANTM & # 39;

Instagram

In addition to considering the recent reaction directed at the creator of & # 39; America & # 39; s Next Top Model & # 39 ;, the former creative director of the show sets the record for his departure after Cycle 18.

Jay Manuel is breaking its silence Tyra banks and "America's next top modelDays after Tyra was publicly criticized for her callous comments in the past about the modeling contest series, Jay spoke about the reality of her relationship with the show's creator, and made things clear in her departure afterward. of Cycle 18.

In a candid interview with Variety, the 47-year-old television personality confessed that he was not close to the former model. "To be honest, we really don't have a relationship to talk about, which is really sad," he said. "Our time together in & # 39; ANTM & # 39; was incredibly productive and sometimes magical. We were able to experience being part of a global phenomenon."

When asked if he believed Tyra's seemingly harsh comments about the show came from a good place, Jay responded by noting, "Tyra was an amazing model. She understands the business." She added: "I think what she was trying to do was give the girls a show of hard love for what they had to experience."

"When she entered the industry, no one prepared her for much of the initial reaction she received as a young black model trying to do it," she continued explaining. "It was very difficult for her, so I really respect that part of her trip and for wanting to communicate it to the girls."

During the chat, Jay also weighed in on the backlash Tyra has been getting lately. "I think it is a little unfair for people to go after Tyra now, especially since she has already taken the heat for her past executive decisions in recent years," he said. "However, I also can't defend her because when the ratings were high and things were great, she was still a clear figure because it was her show."

"Consistently, when the shit hit the fan and people wanted to talk about some of the things that were said on the show, we'd have another unique EP to claim that all creative decisions were made as a team, and I really wish that was the case, but that's just not true, "he continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jay insisted that the rumors that he was fired from the show were false. "When we parted, I had already completed my contract after Cycle 18 with no plans to return for Cycle 19, and that is something that people don't know," he explained.

"It was 100% my decision to leave the program, as I was ready to move my career in a different direction, but unfortunately at the time, my departure was misinformed to the press, and contractually, I was unable to speak about leaving the program. "he added. "Now, I can talk about it, so I can be clear that my exit from the program was a choice."