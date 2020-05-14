Jamie Otis Dubs Baby Boy & # 39; Very Good Listener & # 39; after giving birth within 6 hours of labor

Instagram

The student of & # 39; Married at first sight & # 39; and her husband Doug Hehner welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Hayes, three days after celebrating Mother's Day.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner they have become parents to a baby. Three days after celebrating Mother's Day, the "Married at first sight"The couple announced that Jamie had given birth to their second child together, and joked that their son had already shown signs of being a good listener.

Using Instagram to share the happy news, the 33-year-old exclaimed: "He's HERE! And he's clearly a very good listener! We sent him his eviction notice and in 24 hours he left the premises!" While thanking fans for the prayers and support throughout her pregnancy, she said her newborn was "nestled in my chest perfectly calm and content as I write this caption for him!"

In his announcement post, Jamie explained, "Sorry I couldn't" live "any longer, I was in a lot of pain during contractions and this labor happened so fast! I wanted to really focus on my breathing and being one with my son. In 6 hours I was OUT! "She added:" I HAVE MUCH MORE THAN I WANT TO SHARE WITH YOU, but it's almost 11:30 pm and I'm exhausted! "

<br />

Jamie's husband Doug also made a long post about the birth of their baby, Hayes. "So proud of @jamienotis for how insanely brave, amazing, determined and loving she was today! It was an intense but somewhat magical day to bring Hayes Douglas Hehner into the world, less than 6 feet from our bed," he said.

The 36-year-old man said the resemblance between Hayes and his older sister Henley Grace "is crazy." After assuring fans that his wife, the labor and delivery nurse, and their baby are "unbelievably and perfectly healthy," he praised his midwife, Dina, and assistant / dula Simone, and credited them with the fact that It was a "stress and worry free day".

<br />

Hayes was born at Jamie and Doug's home in New Jersey at 3:37 p.m. on Wednesday May 13, when the couple shared with PEOPLE. The little bundle of joy weighed 9 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 21 inches.

Jamie first announced that she was pregnant with Hayes in early September 2019. "We went to the fertility specialist and found out WE ARE PREGNANT! I can't even believe it!" she shared in an Instagram post. "After 18 long and painful months, two losses and negative after negative pregnancy tests, we are * finally * pregnant again!"

<br />

Months earlier, Jamie talked about having a miscarriage after just ten weeks of pregnancy. "I am devastated," she expressed her anguish in January 2019. "We have had a & # 39; failed miscarriage & # 39;". Our baby formed and there was an amniotic sac, but as the amniotic sac continued to grow, the baby stopped at some point. "