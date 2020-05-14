Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner welcome baby number 2 after many miscarriages

Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis, one of Married at First Sight's successful couples, have added a new bundle of joy to their family and shared some adorable first photos via PEOPLE! As fans know, this is Jamie and Doug's second child together and he's a son!

The newborn was received with a lot of emotion and love, especially since the couple has suffered no less than five miscarriages before finally giving birth to the healthy baby, yesterday May 13!

The latest addition to the family was welcomed through a home birth and the happy couple shared with PEOPLE who weighs 9 lbs., 4 oz. and it measures 21 inches.

That means they are now a family of four, as Jamie and Doug are also parents to a daughter named Henley Grace, also known as Gracie, who will be 3 years old next August.

As mentioned above, the parents of two have struggled to have children, their first pregnancy was in 2016.

Jamie was 17 weeks old when she lost the baby, a son named Johnathan Edward.

In August 2017, Gracie was born and they were obviously very happy.

But when the Married couple at first glance tried to give him a brother, they suffered a miscarriage again.

And then again, and again a few more times!

In September 2018 they announced a new pregnancy, but only a week after Jamie revealed it was a chemical pregnancy.

That means she had an "early miscarriage, which occurs within five weeks after implantation," explains Parents magazine.

Around the 2018 holidays, a new heartbreak occurred when Jamie became pregnant again only to stop the embryo and amniotic sac from growing.

Now they are on the moon to receive a baby!

In September Jamie told PEOPLE that when Doug found out they were expecting a healthy son, he instantly cried for joy. Our first baby was a boy, but we lost him. Of course, he loves our daughter, but he has wanted a boy so much for so long. This is a prayer answered by us. "



