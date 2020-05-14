James McAvoy and Michael Sheen will participate in the audio adaptation of & # 39; The Sandman & # 39;

WENN

The star of & # 39; X-Men & # 39; and the actor from & # 39; Dolittle & # 39; They will join Kat Dennings and Miriam Margolyes in the cast of the Audible project based on the DC Comics / Vertigo release by Neil Gaiman.

Up News Info –

Actors James McAvoy and Michael Sheen They're helping bring the popular comic "The Sandman" to life for a new Audible adaptation of All Stars.

%MINIFYHTMLb97f51cf5d136baea4ab3da31c25d12120%

X-Men's McAvoy will lead the cast as Dream, while Kat Dennings will play death, Miriam Margolyes will give voice to despair, and Sheen will tackle the character Lucifer.

%MINIFYHTMLb97f51cf5d136baea4ab3da31c25d12121%

Andy Serkis, Taron Egerton, Riz Ahmed, Samantha Mortonand Neuwirth baby It will also appear in the audio project, based on Neil Gaiman's DC Comics / Vertigo release.

%MINIFYHTMLb97f51cf5d136baea4ab3da31c25d12122%

In a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter, Audible Originals editor-in-chief David Blum writes: "A truly exceptional cast of artists will bring this cultural phenomenon to life. We are honored to work alongside Neil Gaiman and DC to create an adaptation. truly immersive we know fans and listeners will love it. "

<br />

Gaiman will narrate the series and act as executive producer, along with his longtime collaborator Dirk Maggs, who adapted the first three volumes of the graphic novels and will direct the series.

The first part of the drama will debut on Audible on July 15.