James Corden graciously "signs up,quot; with Gaten Matarazzo

James Corden remembered The Late Late Show Viewers how important it is to stay connected with friends during Wednesday's home episode for a new segment called "Checkin & # 39; In,quot;.

"In these times, it is more important than ever to be aware of our friends and make sure they are doing well and that is exactly what I am going to do now," he said before selecting his first famous friend to call using a wheel that featured the faces of stars like Oprah, Usher and more.

After spinning the star-studded wheel, James landed Naomi Campbell and quickly connected with her. Little did he know, the supermodel was practicing her walk on the runway while taking out the trash. Dressed in a medical mask and gloves, she gave the host of the night a fierce smile through the camera before continuing her chores.

"This is how I take out the trash," James joked after signing up. "I just don't look that good when I do it."