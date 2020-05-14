James Corden graciously "signs up,quot; with Gaten Matarazzo

James Corden remembered The Late Late Show Viewers how important it is to stay connected with friends during Wednesday's home episode for a new segment called "Checkin & # 39; In,quot;.
"In these times, it is more important than ever to be aware of our friends and make sure they are doing well and that is exactly what I am going to do now," he said before selecting his first famous friend to call using a wheel that featured the faces of stars like Oprah, Usher and more.
After spinning the star-studded wheel, James landed Naomi Campbell and quickly connected with her. Little did he know, the supermodel was practicing her walk on the runway while taking out the trash. Dressed in a medical mask and gloves, she gave the host of the night a fierce smile through the camera before continuing her chores.
"This is how I take out the trash," James joked after signing up. "I just don't look that good when I do it."
The next according to the wheel was Thomas Lennon, who kept himself busy playing a song for his dog that seemed to be stranded in the middle of nowhere.
"Don't worry if you're alarmed," James said after parting from the Reindeer 911 star. "Thomas is fine. That's also what he was doing before the quarantine started. It's just his kind of thing on Wednesdays."
Olivia munn He was next on the call list and, like Thomas, he was in the middle of something strange. Joining from her room, the X-Men: Apocalypse Star was sitting comfortably on her bed as she cut carrots on a cutting board. After a cooking demonstration, she then added her vegetables to a pan and broke an egg on top of them.
"Well, she's really committing to all this breakfast in bed," the Cats said the star before registering Seth Green, who was being interviewed by his pet cat.
So James called Malin Akerman and I caught her trying to hang out alone. Hiding from her son inside a sofa cushion, she 27 dresses Star poked her head out when the shoreline was clear for a sip of wine.
But perhaps the funniest moment of "Sign Up,quot; was Gaten Matarazzo, who was caught using the bathroom. And, to make matters worse, the Strange things The star had run out of toilet paper.
Check out all of James' fun check-ins in the video above!
