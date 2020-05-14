"It's a bright little light,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

%MINIFYHTMLf9c8249fecec4294a605170b93fab40219%

Katy Keene concludes his successful first season tonight at 8 / 7c on The CW. Katy Keene starring Lucy Hale as the show's main character as she makes her way in The Big Apple with her best friends.

Up News Info Local's Matt Weiss sat down with Hale to discuss the first season, film in New York, and take time on sundials.

MW: Hi Lucy, I'm glad to see you how are holding everything?

LH: Hi Matt, I'm fine! You know as good as one can be.

MW: WHere you are riding all out?

LH: I'm in the I was in New York just before all this happened. WWe have to finish the season and TWhen I returned to Los Angeles.

MW: HHave you had new hobbies?, any new activity you have been collecting in quarantine?

LH: I have done many than Many people are doing. Tthat is, to die bake banana bread, puzzle. yesbut also like television, I don't even know what to do with it. I've been watching a lot but we all need to escape right now. I am chronically series marathons TV shows.

MW: AND Katy Keene of course hI have you and the to emit been keeping in contact? Making any Zoom call or something like that?

LH: A bunch of Zoom call. Wyou're everything in a large group text. Wwe stay the best we can. METERMost of them are on the east coast; I think I'm the only one in LA, I'm the lonely ranger here. Wwe are doing our best. I can't wait to see you again. miss them a lot.

MW: You all have your season one end tonight. Can you believe that the first season is already ending?

LH: the everything the concept of time right now is so strange anyway. I like what day is? I don't know what day is. meIt seems like a long time has passed, but still the season has Suninme so fast. I can not believe it.

MW: It's only day or night right now. Has the sun risen or has the sun come down? We have used sundials again.

LH: Well, it's all about the shadows [laughs] But IIt's probably been a little over a year since everything Katy Keene It started when we shot the pilot tor complete the entire season. meIt has been a joy, IIt has been a lot of fun. Seeing everyone's response has been excellent. WI had the best moment Instagram Living and tweeting with everyone and seeing everyone's response.

MW: Katy is a bit of a new character to you, andyou have a year interpreting it but in the great scheme of things that is not so long. HWhat is your understanding of the character right now and how far do you feel you have come with her?

LH: I saw a lot of myself in Katy from the beginning, her drive and its passion nnot only for his career but for his friends. She loves lifeloves to make the most of life. Her story immediately reminded me of my story of moving to LA to become an actor there are some real parallels.

I saw a lot of myself in she but when you spend 14 hours a day on set andyou create more an identity. I feel that I I definitely have a stronger sense of who she is and where I want her to go. in the second season I always like to have a kind of creative story for me characters. AAll my characters that I play become a small part of who I am for sure..

MW: A big part of Katy are her outfits, the wardrobe. Hlike any of Katy's styles started to leak into Lucy's closet?

LH: [Laughs] No. Katy is definitely more fashionista so I think I am. She is very feminine she is very feminine. Sunderstands fashion on a level that I don't.

%MINIFYHTMLf9c8249fecec4294a605170b93fab40220%

No get me bad me love clothes and I appreciate fashion. Talthough it really is his passion in his life. I am a little more subdued, wwe will leave it like this. meI'm a little more casualat Katy. mesomeone always asks, ‘you keep the clothes? ’ You are not They are saved or rotated through other shows. ORunfortunately I can't save anything.

MW: Not even one or two things, jyou as a trophy?

LH: They would say, "Lucy is stealing things,quot; [laughs]. Maybe next season.

MW: Aanother big part of the Show it's New York City as a backdrop. WWhat is New York City doing as a stage for the show?

LH: meis a character in itself, Iit really was great. Sor they often take shows based somewhere and film them in a completely different place. WWe feel very lucky to be able to film there because it's New York.. Their about these four friends in New York just trying to survive and make their dreams come true.

WI got to film to Some For real, really cool iconic places, in place a lot. A much of our work was not on stage, it was right in the middle of Manhattan, which was a lot of fun to bebecause you really have an idea of ​​the city for sure. meit was great but I was really nervous about winter. me It was I like, "Ah, I am walking to break. ’ It was mfirst east coast winter but it was okay.

MW: You were here for a good It wasn't that bad this year.

LH: AND I was fully prepared with my clothes. Now i know how to layer correctly.

MW: Like a true New Yorker. Looking into the future for tonight episode, some unexpected opportunities come from Katy road. WWhat else can you tell us about the end of the season??

LH: By all the Riverdale amateurswWe have a little appearance of Mark Consolations who plays Hiram Lodge, Who Veronica's father. He comes to town to stir things up a bit, add a little spice, add a little drama.

Katy, she has devised this whole plan on how she wants to get there some revenge against someone who is really taking advantage of her and does it the same way as Katy, very appropriately way Katy. Katy also realizes that she is still in love with someone, so she is struggling with him. reor do I chase this, I let it go.

We kind of end up in a cliffhanger. METERMy favorite part of the ending is that me sing one of my favorite songs. Tit was great to have my solo moment.

MW: Congratulations! Excited to hear that for sure. La question before I let you go, wWe touched on it a little earlier, but with everything that happens and people who spend more time at home, television is a resource for many people as a coping mechanism. Katy Keene certainly falls into that bucket of giving people an escape, what does that mean to you giving people some time to let go of things and just entertain themselves?

LH: That it's kind of why we do what we do. meIt feels good to know that we can offer some kind of escape to people during this time.. meespecially this show, it's a little bright light especially during this time. hopefully leaves people feeling a little bit more inspired, a little more optimistic. WWe could all be a little more like Katy. Wwe are very grateful for the support. Veryvery grateful.

MW: Well Lucy, thanks again for the time today, congratulations on the first season and we are all looking forward to the second season of Katy Keene! Take care, stay safe!

LH: Thanks Matt! All the best!

Katy Keene airs its first season finale on Thursday, May 14 at 8 / 7c on The CW. Check your local listings for more information.