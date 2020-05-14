Is Suki Waterhouse pregnant? Is the actress having a confinement baby with Robert Pattinson?

Is Suki Waterhouse pregnant? Are the actress and model having a baby locked up with Robert Pattinson? That's the question in many minds due to an upcoming article in the May 18, 2020 issue of In Touch Weekly. The article comes around the same time that many reports indicate that Robert and Suki are quarantined together. The couple was first seen in 2018, after Robert's split with FKA Twigs. Now, almost two years later, things seem to be getting very serious for Robert, 34, and Suki, 28. According to the magazine, Suki is pregnant and the couple hopes to get married in the future.

%MINIFYHTMLebc2bc5acfc544bdd25e19f72537ccad18%

The source stated the following to the publication.

%MINIFYHTMLebc2bc5acfc544bdd25e19f72537ccad19%

“She became pregnant during the confinement. It is not a big surprise because they have been talking about wanting to start a family for a while. They are making the most of self-isolation, that's for sure. They will get married at some point, but they are not in a hurry. Suki loves Rob and says he doesn't need a ring on his finger for him to prove he's in it for the long haul. "

Neither Robert Pattinson nor Suki Waterhouse have confirmed or denied the report and have not made public statements about having a baby, becoming pregnant, starting a family, an engagement, or even hinting that they want to get married.

Nor is it that Robert Pattinson has hidden engagement news in the past either. Although both Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are two celebrities who value their privacy, Robert and FKA Twigs made their engagement public. It seems unlikely that he will hide a commitment to Suki.

Speculation that Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse may be engaged has been going on for quite some time. You can see a report that addresses the question below.

https://t.co/0l7MQWCEBt – Miz Val (@ vrb1955) January 19, 2020

Robert Pattinson has just made headlines for a new piece with GQ and fans are looking forward to seeing him star in the upcoming movie. The batman. You can see photos of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse below.

%MINIFYHTMLebc2bc5acfc544bdd25e19f72537ccad20%

—📸 Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse pic.twitter.com/tLZ03NhLW6 – the best of robert pattinson (@badpostpattison) May 11, 2020

What do you think about the report? Do you think Suki Waterhouse is pregnant and that she and Robert Pattinson are going to have a baby and then get married?

Ad %MINIFYHTMLebc2bc5acfc544bdd25e19f72537ccad35% %MINIFYHTMLebc2bc5acfc544bdd25e19f72537ccad35%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0