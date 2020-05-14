Is Heidi Klum pregnant? Are you having a baby with your husband Tom Kaulitz?

When Heidi Klum shared a photo on her Instagram of her "food baby," she didn't know she was fueling rumors about her "real baby." Now that Heidi and her husband Tom Kaulitz have overcome their fears of Coronvavirus, speculation is high that they are adding their family with a new baby. Now people ask if Heidi Klum is pregnant and if she is having a baby with her husband Tom Kaulitz. The topic was even mentioned in the New Zealand publication Women's Day for its next issue on May 18, 2020. The magazine quoted a source as speculating that the bulge in the photo may not have been a feeding baby after everything but a real baby. As Tom Kaulitz is a twin (he and his brother Bill are in the Tokio Hotel band) there have been suggestions that Heidi might have twins; however, they tend to skip a generation.

A source stated the following to the publication.

"Heidi and Tom having a locked baby are the best news ever. They've talked about having twins and even preselected names: they love William or Willow, after Tom's twin brother, Bill, who Heidi is also close to. "

You can see the photo that inspired the talk of Heidi and Tom having a running baby below.

In the photo, Heidi's slim frame has a noticeable bump, but that doesn't mean she's pregnant. Food bloating can create a pregnancy-like appearance, and can become quite noticeable, especially for someone as thin as Heidi Klum.

This is not the first time that rumors suggest Heidi was pregnant either. It is always speculated that the 46-year-old woman is pregnant. However, Heidi will celebrate her 47th birthday on June 1, 2020. At her age, it is doubtful that she will get pregnant and carry a baby to term without the help of medical science. Although it is not impossible and some women have successfully conceived naturally at that age, the chances are very low.

Most women who are pregnant around that age did so through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Is Heidi Klum pregnant with her fifth child? 🤰 https://t.co/9C66ocYnKn pic.twitter.com/LpCqdTCOEl – HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) February 11, 2019

What do you think about the report? Do you think Heidi Klum is really pregnant or do you think she was just a "food baby,quot;?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



