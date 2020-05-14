IOC says postponing Tokyo Olympics will cost $ 800 million – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLfe7765995abab379626c541e12a9aa0b19%

GENEVA (AP) – The IOC set aside $ 800 million on Thursday for loans and payments stemming from the pandemic that forced the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

It is still unclear how large the full postponement bill will be with Olympic organizers and public authorities in Japan facing additional costs estimated at billions of dollars.

"We anticipate that we will have to bear costs of up to $ 800 million for our share of the responsibilities for organizing the games," said International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

An amount of $ 150 million will be available to provide loans to sports governing bodies and more than 200 eligible national Olympic committees. They have cash flow problems while unable to organize events and were due to receive payments this year for the Tokyo Games, which are now slated to open in July 2021.

The loan program runs with the Swiss federal government, which announced aid to the country's Olympic sports federations on Wednesday. The IOC will contribute half the money for those loans, and federal and state authorities grant 25% each.

A detailed breakdown of how the remaining $ 650 million could be allocated will be formulated in the coming months, said IOC director of operations Lana Haddad.

"It is too early to gather all the known and unknown costs." Haddad told reporters in a conference call after a remotely held IOC board meeting.

The IOC had revenue of $ 5.7 billion from the 2013-16 Olympic cycle. That figure would likely have been close to $ 7 billion for the next four-year period tied to the Tokyo Games.

Before the postponement, Japanese organizers officially said the games bill would be $ 12.6 billion. However, a government audit in 2019 said it was at least double that, and most in taxpayer money.

Bach said that all 14 top-tier IOC sponsors, whose deals are worth more than $ 1 billion combined in the 2017-20 period, are committed to fulfilling their support through 2021.

In its most recent accounts, for 2018, there was $ 897 million in the portfolio of the Olympic Foundation intended to "cover the operational cash requirements of the IOC in the event of the cancellation of any future Olympic Games."

Some public health experts have suggested that the Tokyo Olympics could be canceled if COVID-19 vaccines are not available worldwide.

"It is too early to draw conclusions now," Bach said Thursday when asked how important vaccines were for the Summer Games within 14 months.

Six months after the close of the Tokyo Olympics, the 2022 Winter Games are slated to open in China, where the coronavirus outbreak began.

Bach said preparations for the Beijing Olympics "continue to go very well,quot; and that consecutive times could be a benefit.

"This will maintain and even raise awareness of the world for the Olympics at a very high level," he suggested.