Insider says the Galaxy Note 20 model you want will never exist – BGR

The Galaxy Note 20 series will not have an Ultra model, as is the case with the Galaxy S20 phones.

Insider information revealed spec details for both the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20+, which are in line with the Galaxy S20 series.

The new Note will have a larger fingerprint sensor than other Samsung phones, with Qualcomm's new 3D Sonic Max technology.

The Galaxy S20 series is one of the highlights of the first half of the year in terms of smartphone flagships, but the phone wasn't quite as successful as Samsung wanted it to be. The device hit stores just as the world prepared for the global coronavirus health crisis, and most markets went into lockdown shortly after that. Smartphone sales were affected in the process, as the world population began to prioritize other purchases. Even without COVID-19, Galaxy S20 would have suffered thanks to Samsung's surprising pricing policy for the series. The cheapest S20 you can buy starts at $ 999, which is $ 300 more than the iPhone 11. Since mid-February, Samsung started running all kinds of promotions to sell more S20 shares, just as more Android providers launched a more affordable flagship with Galaxy S20 – like specs. Samsung hasn't finished releasing phones with crazy specs, and the Galaxy Note 20 is next in line. The phone is expected to launch in early August and will feature high-end hardware like the S20 series. However, unlike the S20, the Galaxy Note 20 will not have an Ultra version.

Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants visited Twitter a few days ago to relay a lot of Note 20 information, including the revelation that this year there will be no Note 20 Ultra in stores. According to him, the Galaxy Fold 2 will act like the Ultra. That's the second-generation Fold phone that's supposed to launch alongside the Note 20 series.

Young provided various Note 20 display specifications on Twitter, saying that both phones will have 120Hz OLED displays and slightly higher resolutions. The Galaxy Note 20 will have a 6.3-inch screen, while the Note 20+ screen will measure almost 6.9 inches.

YouTuber GregglesTV He interviewed Young after he released his Galaxy Fold and Note 20 leaks, and that's where the display expert revealed additional details about the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series.

The Note 20 and Note 20+ will feature new on-screen fingerprint detection technology as they will incorporate Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reader inside the screen. That's the new sensor that Qualcomm introduced in December. 3D Sonic Max technology will support two fingers and will be 17 times larger than previous versions.

Young also said Note 20 phones will have 16GB of RAM as standard and that they will feature battery packs ranging from 4,000 mAh to 5,000 mAh. Both phones will be similar in design to the Galaxy Note 10 and S20, with a perforated selfie camera positioned centrally.

The phones will be released in early August and hit stores a few weeks later, Young added. The pricing structure for the two phones has not been leaked.

These revelations are not surprising, especially if you are familiar with Samsung's launch strategy for the Galaxy S and Note series. The S20 and Note 20 will not only share design lines but also the main specs, as was the case with their predecessors. The Note 20 will sport a built-in S Pen stylus and larger on-screen fingerprint sensors compared to S20 phones.

That said, there is one essential aspect that Young was unable to address, and that is the Note 20 series camera. Without a Note 20 Ultra in the works, it is unknown if there will be an Ultra-like camera system available on the Note 20+. or not. The full interview follows below.

Image source: Framesira / Shutterstock