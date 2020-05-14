Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's home life during quarantine

Kim Kardashianand Kanye West They are "making the most of,quot; the time they can spend together during this quarantine.
In the days leading up to the pandemic, the famous couple were constantly working or tending to their children's needs, but with the order to stay in the Los Angeles home, things have definitely slowed down for the couple. A source close to the family tells E! The news that Kim and Kanye are "making the most of,quot; these unprecedented times.
The source reveals that they have spent a lot of time with their children, something that makes them recognize that they are "incredibly blessed." Furthermore, the source says that Kim and Kanye are specifically "getting along very well," despite rumors suggesting otherwise.
"Like all parents with young children, they are trying to keep them busy, engaged, doing their best to balance work, home schooling, etc., but they are still grateful that they are healthy and find each other for this difficult moment of crisis in the world, "The informant insists.
That said, Kim has jokingly admitted that she has a "problem,quot; with her four children. She said fashion in April, one of her daughters is now the "strong police,quot; and enforces the so-called law with an iron fist. "We are in the theater room. That is the place that has been used the most lately," Kim told the magazine. "The whole family has spent the last few nights there after the kids turned into a fort, with, like, different beds throughout the floor."
"If you move out of the bed that she designated for you, it's a problem," he added.
Although the family has spent more quality time together, Kanye relieved Kim of her parenting duties for a few days by taking the children to their ranch in Wyoming. "They needed a change of scene and he wanted to give Kim a break from the chaos at home. Having all four children at home all the time can be a lot," a source previously told E! News. "Kim is also studying and working very hard. They take turns working and watching the children. They are both busy and making sure to take breaks."
As for Kanye, Kim previously shared that the musician is enjoying the downtime that the shutdown has allowed him. "I thought it would be more difficult for him (social distancing), but he really loves to stay home and watch movies and cook and hang out with the kids," he shared at the time. "I think this time around, we are just trying to take advantage of it and be positive."
