Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's home life during quarantine

Kim Kardashianand Kanye West They are "making the most of,quot; the time they can spend together during this quarantine.

In the days leading up to the pandemic, the famous couple were constantly working or tending to their children's needs, but with the order to stay in the Los Angeles home, things have definitely slowed down for the couple. A source close to the family tells E! The news that Kim and Kanye are "making the most of,quot; these unprecedented times.

The source reveals that they have spent a lot of time with their children, something that makes them recognize that they are "incredibly blessed." Furthermore, the source says that Kim and Kanye are specifically "getting along very well," despite rumors suggesting otherwise.

"Like all parents with young children, they are trying to keep them busy, engaged, doing their best to balance work, home schooling, etc., but they are still grateful that they are healthy and find each other for this difficult moment of crisis in the world, "The informant insists.