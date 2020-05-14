Industry: Global Law Firms Invest $ 10 Million to Establish Industry Technology Platform – Latest News

Three law firms from the United States, Britain and Asia have jointly invested more than $ 10 million in a new US-based legal technology company that is developing an & # 39; open & # 39; industrial platform. to allow lawyers to work seamlessly on disparate systems.

The platform, designed for both law firms and legal departments, is being tested by more than 10,000 lawyers in more than 100 jurisdictions, Lupl said in a statement Thursday.

Lupl, which has the American law firm Cooley, the British CMS and Singapore-based Rajah & Tann Asia as its founding shareholders, said that law firms like Slaughter & May, Linklaters and companies like Unilever and Deutsche Bank are involved in the first tests.



Lupl aims to synchronize all parts of legal projects, such as documents, communications and technology applications, in a single secure platform, which can be integrated by law firms, legal departments and technology providers.

"What this platform does is to electronically organize all the material, no matter what platform they are on, in a stable electronic package for lawyers and clients," Lee Eng Beng, president of Rajah & Tann Asia, told Reuters. .

The founding shareholders had invested more than $ 10 million in Lupl, he said. The startup currently employs about 50 people.

Lee said the platform, which would have a subscription model, will launch next year. "Clients have the key. To take advantage of this platform, it must exist between clients and law firms," ​​he said.