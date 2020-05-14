Increasing Demand for Meal Kits Boosts Hiring at Blue Apron East Bay Fulfillment Center – Up News Info San Francisco

RICHMOND (Up News Info SF / CNN) – The pioneer of the Blue Apron meal kit may be on sale, but the company's future looks brighter now that it has been rediscovered by consumers trapped at home.

%MINIFYHTML1b5088dbbb33bd48e8393e2dd260f58b17%

Blue Apron shares rose nearly 25% this year, a recovery largely driven by the company that said in February it was evaluating "strategic options." That looks like the equivalent of putting up a "For Sale,quot; sign on your lawn.

But February seems eons ago. That was before many Americans were forced to take refuge on the spot due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So instead of going out to eat or ordering takeout, more people are dusting off their kitchen utensils and cooking for themselves.

That has led to an increase in demand for Blue Apron meal kits, and the need for more workers. Chief Executive Linda Kozlowski told CNN Business in an interview on Wednesday that while tens of millions have been laid off in the United States since mid-March, Blue Apron has had a bit of a hiring binge in the same period.

To meet demand, Blue Apron has hired more than 300 people at its distribution centers, which include a facility on Regatta Blvd. in Richmond, California. The company is ready to add more jobs if sales continue to rise, Kozlowski said.

Increased demand for homemade food

“The coronavirus changed the situation in the company. It fueled growth much earlier than expected, ”said Kozlowski. "We've simplified ordering to make and ship more boxes as quickly as possible."

Kozlowski, who took over as CEO about a year ago, said many of the new jobs are for supervisory and compliance functions at his distribution centers in New Jersey and California.

Many of the interviews are conducted remotely, and employees who work at the Blue Apron facility are socially estranged to minimize the risk of infection, an issue that has plagued food workers at Tyson and other large food companies. products.

Despite the accelerated hiring, Blue Apron is in the process of closing a third warehouse in Texas this quarter. The move will not only cut costs but also make operations more efficient, Kozlowski said, as many of its fresh ingredients come from farms in California and the East Coast near its other two warehouses anyway.

"We also expect an increase in quality as the product reaches us faster," he said.

Losing money in an incredibly competitive business

%MINIFYHTML1b5088dbbb33bd48e8393e2dd260f58b18%

Still, Wall Street remains skeptical about Blue Apron's long-term viability as an independent company. Only three analysts follow Blue Apron and currently rate the shares as "held,quot;, often considered the best way to say "sell." They also forecast more net losses for Blue Apron this year and in 2021.

Despite stocks still rising sharply this year, stocks fell more than 70% from the peak that Blue Apron reached in mid-March when investors first flocked as a potential Covid-19 beneficiary.

The food kit industry is also highly competitive. Blue Apron has to compete with companies like HelloFresh, Sun Basket and two others backed by supermarket giants: Plated, owned by Albertsons, and Kroger’s Home Chef.

Competition could also be reaching the broader food delivery business. Uber has reportedly offered to buy rival GrubHub to combine it with Uber Eats.

Kozlowski had no further comment on Blue Apron's February statement about a possible sale of the company or the acquisition of a competitor.

Blue Apron is trying to stand out with new offerings, such as a plan focused on preparing multiple meals for the week in one day, and a premium plan with more sophisticated ingredients.

Kozlowski said the premium plan should be popular with more experienced chefs who want a restaurant-quality meal, an evening that few can enjoy right now.

"A lot of people think food kits are for beginners," said Kozlowski, adding that she considers herself a passionate home cook. “But one of my favorite recipes that got me hooked on Blue Apron was pan-fried cod with pickled grapes. We want to be known for food discovery: a new ingredient or a different technique. "

But as the company works to attract more customers, from rookies to skilled home cooks, investors would love to see Blue Apron post consistent earnings or throw in the kitchen towel and sell to a bigger competitor.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and CNN. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten, or redistributed.