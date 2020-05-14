IIT Kanpur: company incubated IIT Kanpur to launch automatic disinfectant chambers – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML6be08b7aec67479762d85e77813e715919%

A company incubated by IIT Kanpur is set to launch a series of automatic disinfectant cameras that would help reduce the risk of people contracting COVID-19 when visiting public places, the institute's director said Thursday. "One of the first products that is going through rigorous testing is the smart disinfectant chamber," said IIT-Kanpur director Abhay Karandikar.

Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, CEO of the IIT Kanpur incubator, said: "CuproHealthtech is launching the disinfectant chambers. We are working closely with the team to ensure the best possible support."



Disinfectant chambers are closed booths where disinfectant is sprayed on the individual to disinfect or disinfect him completely.

The camera will determine the person's temperature before allowing them to enter, and the AI-powered camera will record the individual's face and moderate the individuals' entry, Karandikar said in a statement.

He said the camera will disinfect people from top to bottom in seconds, and stated that the entire process is completely automatic and free from any human intervention.

As people go out into pubic spaces after the coronavirus blockade is lifted, the IIT-Kanpur director said, they will be prone to becoming infected with other people's belongings, including clothing and shoes. He said hand sanitizers and masks may not guarantee complete protection.

CuproHealthTech is a Hyderabad-based healthcare technology company. Cupro is incubated at the Foundation for Innovation and Research in Science and Technology (FIRST), a technology incubator from IIT-Kanpur.