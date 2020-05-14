Iggy Azalea publishes photo apparently to refute Playboi Carti's pregnancy rumors

For months, Iggy Azalea's relationship with Playboi Carti has caused a furor on social media. Additionally, it is rumored that people online may have also been pregnant with their child.

Hot New Hip Hop acquired a publication by the Australian artist recently in which she showed off her body, and it seems the rumors may not be true. The store noted that Iggy looks as slim and fit as he normally does.

In other words, it seems that the rumors that your baby with the much younger rapper are not true. So far, according to the media, it's Iggy's first upload to the platform for all of 2020. As previously reported, Iggy and Playboi were rumored to have a baby just a few months ago.

The rumors only intensified when people noticed that the young rapper went out and bought a family SUV. The idea is that it had enough space for a baby in the back seat, although neither side has said anything about the rumors.

Iggy has also been in the media for more negative reasons in recent months. In fact, Iggy's alleged enmity with 17-year-old rising star Danielle Bregoli was allegedly one of the reasons for the Dr phil alum rupture of the platform of social exchange.

A People Magazine report earlier this year suggested that her fight with Azalea online was the reason for her hiatus, though it was never revealed to be the case. What we do know is that Danielle was on the receiving end of the negativity of some people online.

On her social media account, Danielle shared that being a celebrity on social media was a difficult matter for her. She stated that it was difficult for her to mentally wake up every day and see people calling her all kinds of bad names, including a "racist white c * nt,quot; on a regular basis.

According to Bregoli, she has had a love-hate relationship with Instagram and other platforms. On the one hand, he managed to become a star through YouTube and Instagram, but on the other, he is dealing with an endless avalanche of cruel comments.

Iggy Azalea has also had her own struggles in her personal life, even when her ex-boyfriend had a child with another woman.



