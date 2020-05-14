If the NBA returns, how will Denver respond to the layoff?

Matilda Coleman
Hope seems to be growing that the NBA season can be saved. If that happens, how do you think the Nuggets will respond to their return from the long layoff? Would it matter if they have to give up their advantage on the local high-altitude court and play in a Disney World bubble?

– Matt, East Colfax

There are so many other pressing problems with the NBA's comeback that the minutiae – that is, the loss of the advantage of playing at home – really haven't been examined. It's one of the reasons why I hope this year's playoffs are unstable. An 8 out of a 1 seed? Who knows? As for the Nuggets, I asked the best player in the franchise, Alex English, how he thought the team would fare.

"If we go back to the season, I don't know if it can be like when the season ended because those guys played all those games, they were in good shape, they were in their game." … Now you come back, you have to get in shape, you have to get in shape, you have to be in the same mental state, so I don't know if they can totally get there, but I like this team. I felt we had a great opportunity last year. If we had reached that championship with Golden State, we would have been the champions of the Western Conference. But they did not. And now I think they are loaded and ready to go. "

With a third five-star recruit retiring from college basketball to turn pro this spring, does this indicate a problem with the UCLA program or something much bigger? I have no problem with these players making a living and improving their careers, but will we see more G-League games on television as NCAA basketball becomes more regional on television with the boys finishing the college?

– Gregory Weiss, Denver

