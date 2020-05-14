If the NBA returns, how will Denver respond to the layoff?

%MINIFYHTML3812eb9e71e2138c2d43ce986ea8d4f819%

Hope seems to be growing that the NBA season can be saved. If that happens, how do you think the Nuggets will respond to their return from the long layoff? Would it matter if they have to give up their advantage on the local high-altitude court and play in a Disney World bubble?

– Matt, East Colfax

There are so many other pressing problems with the NBA's comeback that the minutiae – that is, the loss of the advantage of playing at home – really haven't been examined. It's one of the reasons why I hope this year's playoffs are unstable. An 8 out of a 1 seed? Who knows? As for the Nuggets, I asked the best player in the franchise, Alex English, how he thought the team would fare.

"If we go back to the season, I don't know if it can be like when the season ended because those guys played all those games, they were in good shape, they were in their game." … Now you come back, you have to get in shape, you have to get in shape, you have to be in the same mental state, so I don't know if they can totally get there, but I like this team. I felt we had a great opportunity last year. If we had reached that championship with Golden State, we would have been the champions of the Western Conference. But they did not. And now I think they are loaded and ready to go. "

With a third five-star recruit retiring from college basketball to turn pro this spring, does this indicate a problem with the UCLA program or something much bigger? I have no problem with these players making a living and improving their careers, but will we see more G-League games on television as NCAA basketball becomes more regional on television with the boys finishing the college?

– Gregory Weiss, Denver

The former NCAA reserves to compensate its athletes gave the NBA a chance. What Adam Silver and the NBA have done, opening a path for elite recruits to play in the G-League before the draft, is a direct shot at the NCAA and its model. Silver says we'll pay a lot of money, give him 24-hour training in the NBA, familiarize him with the NBA lifestyle, and most importantly, develop him as a player. That is an intriguing sale for prospects. Let's imagine this was on the table when Zion Williamson was transitioning from high school to college. Don't you think the NBA would have found a way to televise their games and capture the excitement it brought? We will see the G-League games on television. The NBA will use the star power of those prospects to elevate and promote the rest of the league.

Do you think the Nuggets keep their draft pick? Who and what position do you expect them to target at Rank 20?

– CT, New Jersey

The Nuggets were an average 3-point shooting team this season and traded perhaps their best shooter at Malik Beasley. Harris' struggles only underscored his need for greater efficiency from the outside. I would expect them to target strong 3-point shooters who can play from 2-4. Saddiq Bey of Villanova, Aaron Nesmith of Vanderbilt, and Devin Vassell of Florida State are the most intriguing from that perspective. I'll say that most of the mock drafts have those guys taller than where the Nuggets are expected to pick No. 21. If they don't recruit a backup guard, expect them to add one by other means.