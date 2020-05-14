Iceland allows international filmmakers to travel and work from Friday – Up News Info

Iceland has given the green light to international film and television professionals to travel to the country and resume work as soon as tomorrow, provided they obtain a necessary permit.

Starting Friday (May 15), filmmakers, the crew and international actors can apply for a special 14-day quarantine exemption, which is mandatory upon arrival in the country, allowing them to meet the period between their hotel and their workplace, provided they comply with safety procedures. This effectively allows them to get on the set immediately, confirmed Up News Info, the country's national agency Film In Iceland.

The permit must be applied for through a local Icelandic production services company and goes directly to the chief epidemiologist in Iceland.

Without permission, any traveler from high-risk countries (currently all countries except Greenland and the Faroe Islands) must complete the full 14-day quarantine upon arrival and cannot work on productions at that time.

The conditions for exceptions, if granted, are detailed in full here. They include traveling directly to accommodation or workplaces from the airport, using private vehicles or taxis for all trips, only traveling between complexes and hotels during the 14-day period, not sharing facilities on the set with non-quarantined people, adequate sanitation hands and use of PPE.

The exceptions do not apply to anyone who has been confirmed as positive for COVID-19 or has been exposed to individuals with the virus; they must complete the entire quarantine period. The update notes that if Iceland experiences a resurgence of the epidemic, stricter rules and the restricted or waived modifications and exemptions may apply.

Also included in the document are a variety of security procedures on set, reflecting what Up News Info has reported from around the world (such as in Spain). These include having designated safety professionals on set, increased sanitation and hygiene facilities, detachment between individuals, and temperature controls for each crew member upon arrival on set every day.

Violations can result in fines and the application of full quarantine.

Starting June 15, further relaxation of the restrictions is anticipated. From that date, travelers will have the option to be tested for the virus on arrival instead of a two-week quarantine, or to demonstrate that they are virus-free.

Iceland only registered three infections in May. The country was one of the first to launch production again, with Up News Info revealing that Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur had restarted production on his Netflix series. Katla earlier this month.

The main international productions that have been shot in Iceland include game of Thrones, The fate of the furious and Prometheus.

"Iceland has become an increasingly popular location for international film crews," said Iceland's Minister of Tourism, Industry and Innovation, Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir. “We continue to promote this trend with incentives because we value the experience and knowledge acquired by our local teams and the economic impact for local communities and for the country in general. I am pleased that, despite COVID-19, we have managed, in cooperation with our health authorities, to provide a unique opportunity for international film crews to continue to work, respecting, of course, all the precautions and measures that we have implemented. for this to be possible. "