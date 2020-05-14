IAB establishes NewFronts virtual hours from June 22 to 26 – Up News Info

The IAB has revealed details for NewFront's virtual presentations in June, adding newer presenters like TikTok and Roku to a roster full of mainstays like Hulu and YouTube.

The NewFronts, generally a flashy New York affair leading to traditional television fronts in May, will take place this year from June 22 to 26, with daily locks from noon to 4PM ET. Like all other event organizers, especially in New York, the IAB had to rethink this year's focus when COVID-19 began closing the city and much of the world. Some transmission and cable networks have continued with virtual versions of their presentations for advertising buyers, while others have reduced or eliminated them completely.

The nearly two dozen NewFronts presentations will take place "at a time of a huge restart and reinvention of audience behavior," the IAB said in a press release, including an increase in broadcast. In response, NewFronts will aim to "provide vendors access to dozens of events that show the data and trends behind the streaming wave, the best in streaming video and audio content, and ways we can navigate the new future of advertising".

IAB President David Cohen said more presenters are likely to come, and that the trade group is "in the final stages of bringing an incredibly interesting host."

Marketing specialists have abruptly backed down on traditional television purchases due to the absence of live sports and newly produced shows. In its earnings call with Wall Street analysts last week, Fox Corp. indicated that its advertising revenue in the current quarter was heading for a 50% annual decrease. Tech giants like Google and Facebook also indicated softness in advertising in the second quarter, with the coronavirus pandemic plaguing the economy. But most forecasters see digital platforms emerge more quickly and robustly from the current crisis as 2020 unfolds.

In addition to digital brand presentations, the week will also feature a day (June 26) dedicated to games and electronic sports.

Here is the full schedule:

June 22nd: Roku Crackle Plus; Tubi Hulu

June 23: Snap; Count Nast; Facebook; Ellen Digital

June 24: The Wall Street Journal / Barron’s Group; Forbes Vice Media; Vibenomics

June 25th: Youtube; TiVo; Tremor video; Samsung Ads

June 26th: A special day of electronic games and sports is being scheduled; 3 Blackdot