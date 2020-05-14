I can't stop looking at this awesome futuristic iPhone 12 design – BGR

Apple may be forced to delay the release date of its iPhone 12, but we already know a lot about the phone now that Apple's iPhone 12 series design has been finalized.

The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models will feature a revised design and plenty of new features, but we don't expect much in terms of hardware innovations.

A graphic designer has envisioned what the iPhone would look like with some exciting new hardware features including a capacitive volume knob and secondary OLED display on the back of the phone.

We still have no idea if the Apple iPhone 12 release date will be delayed or not. If countries like the United States and China keep their shelters tidy for a longer time, they should do a decent job to lessen the impact of the inevitable second wave of the new coronavirus. If the start of the reopening of business is too early as Trump wants and as some states already are, experts have warned that the second wave of COVID-19 infections could be as severe or even worse than the first.

These are obviously major issues for obvious health and safety reasons, but they also affect the launch of products like Apple's new iPhone 12 series. If a second massive wave of coronavirus infections sweeps certain regions, manufacturing could be delayed. On the other hand, if economies in Apple's largest markets like the United States remain closed for several more months, tens of millions of people will remain unemployed. It goes without saying that buying a new iPhone will be the last thing they will think about and sales could be highly successful as a result.

Regardless of when Apple's new iPhone 12 models are released and how much supply Apple partners can make in time for launch, we already know a lot about phones. Thanks to information from top Apple experts Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, we know that Apple's new iPhones will feature the first major hardware redesign in 3 years since the iPhone X launched.

The new iPhone 12 models will have flat metal edges like the iPhone 5 and multi-lens camera assemblies around the back. There will be two iPhone 12 models with dual-lens cameras, as well as two iPhone 12 Pro models with triple-lens cameras that also have a fourth sensor, the LIDAR module of the new iPad Pro. All four new iPhones will have 5G OLED displays and notches. slightly smaller at the top of the screen. Here's a look at what is believed to be the final design of Apple's iPhone 12..

That's pretty cool, and there's no doubt that Apple fans will be delighted with the new design. That said, it doesn't exactly seem like there are any interesting innovations when it comes to hardware or design. That's why we can't stop looking at a new iPhone concept recently created by graphic designer Andrea Copellino: There are several new and exciting features that can be found, but unlike most futuristic phone concepts, this design is within the reach of reality.

Image source: Andrea Copellino

Copellino shared the exciting new design in Behance, as well as in the YouTube video embedded at the end of this post. The futuristic iPhone concept resembles Apple's current line of iPhone from the front, but it loses the notch at the top of the screen. However, the sides and back are where all the action is, and you can see the back design below.

In addition to a multi-lens camera system and a flash, there is a secondary OLED screen that displays notifications and other graphics. A screen like this could also theoretically eliminate the need for a front camera, as this smaller screen could be used when capturing selfies with the rear cameras.

The video shows a ton of different use cases for the rear display, but there's a more ingenious new component to this futuristic iPhone design.

The volume control and mute lever have been replaced by a small capacitive that can be used to adjust the volume or mute the ringer. How cool is that ?! You'll see all of that and much more in the embedded video below, and be sure to visit Copellino's Behance page as well.