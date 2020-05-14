"I am a true romantic,quot;, Kiara Advani on love and dating

Actress Kiara Advani spends her time at home during the running of the bulls with a positive attitude. She is busy cooking, trying to draw, and also keeping her fans informed by sharing interesting photos and videos on social media. Kiara, who was last seen on Good Newwz and Guilty, is enjoying increasing popularity with the opposite sex. Speaking of new age love and romance, Kiara has some interesting opinions.

Kiara said she has never been on any dating app. And now, it would not be convenient for her, since she is known

personality. However, the actress also said, "It's the way to go. I know a lot of people who met online and got married. So it's great wherever you meet your soulmate, the medium doesn't matter." Speaking of love, Kiara said that she is from the old school. She likes to be wooed and chased. Also, she is a staunch romantic and believes in true love.

Kiara will soon be seen in a movie titled Indoo Ki Jawaani, in which she plays Indoo Gupta, a girl from Ghaziabad. Talking about her character, Kiara said that she plays a girl from a small town, who is discovering online dating. You can relate to your character since they share the same idea of ​​love, although the means to find it differs.