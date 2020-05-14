Hurricane season may start early as a storm is brewing on the East Coast – BGR

The hurricane season appears to start early for the sixth consecutive year as favorable conditions for storm formation on the east coast grow.

If the low-pressure area turns into a depression or tropical storm, it will be called Arthur and will usher in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Hurricane season generally begins June 1 in the Atlantic, but you would never know by looking at the recent history of storms. For the past five years, powerful tropical storms have shown their faces long before the season's "official,quot; start, and as Washington Post reports, it seems the same may happen this year.

In a bulletin issued by the National Hurricane Center, a low-pressure disturbance near the Bahamas could produce favorable conditions for a tropical storm. If that comes to fruition, he would be called Arthur, and the Atlantic hurricane season will have officially started approximately two weeks earlier.

"A wide area of ​​low pressure is expected to develop later this week or early this weekend near or within a couple of hundred miles north of the Bahamas," explains the bulletin from the National Hurricane Center. "Environmental conditions appear conducive to the gradual development of this system, and a subtropical depression or storm is likely to form this weekend as it moves northeast over the western Atlantic."

The NHC says the chances of a depression or storm forming are about 0% in the next two days, but about 70% if you extend the term to five days. Therefore, it seems likely that the storm season will come a little earlier than expected.

A very clear trend is forming here regarding the formation of the first Atlantic storms year after year. Studies have suggested that warming ocean waters is responsible for this increase in storm activity earlier in the year, as well as the increasing strength of storms that eventually hit land.

The breadth of the official Atlantic hurricane season has also increased dramatically over the decades. Nearly a century ago, storms were expected between June 15 and October 31. Today, the season runs from June 1 to November 30. As we have clearly seen over the past half decade, the start of storm formation is now falling outside of those dates, and the official hurricane window may need further adjustments.

This is obviously not good news, but what can we do about it? The scientific consensus is that humanity is warming up the planet. Ocean temperatures are definitely rising – we've seen the effects of that on everything from coral bleaching to the spread of marine life in regions they've never been before, and storms may become more frequent and more powerful as a result .

As we debate whether humans are really responsible for these changes or not, storms will likely continue to worsen, come sooner, and disrupt more lives than ever.

Image Source: AP / REX / Shutterstock