Hundreds Protest Order to Stay Home Outside Michigan Capitol – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A couple of hundred people angry at Michigan's stay-at-home coronavirus protest in the rain outside the State Capitol on Thursday.

The rally was smaller than the previous larger rallies, at least initially. It was led by Michigan United for Liberty, a conservative activist group that sued Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and organized or participated in several protests since early April.

Although state police described the latest demonstration as generally peaceful, lawmakers from both parties criticized some protesters for intimidating and threatening tactics. Some openly carried assault rifles to the Capitol, including the State Senate Gallery, prompting calls from Democrats to ban weapons from the building.

The Republican-led Legislature was not in session Thursday (the Senate had planned to do so but changed course) and the Capitol was closed to the public.

"We simply encourage and ask everyone to be as peaceful as they can be," said Erica Pettinaro, co-founder of Michigan United for Liberty. She said some protesters were "a little too passionate,quot; and came out of a "little bit strong,quot; two weeks ago, but were legally exercising their second amendment right to bear arms.

The state police director and Michigan attorney general said laws would be enforced at the rally, even if protesters "brandished,quot; their weapons or ignored police directives. Under the governor's order to stay home, people do not have to wear masks outside. But they must remain 6 feet (almost 2 meters) from those who do not live in their home. Many breached the distancing requirement in previous protests and did not wear facial covers indoors while yelling at security guards.

"I don't want to see people gathering particularly, period. We know that contributes to the spread," Whitmer said Wednesday. "But if people are going to come and demonstrate, do it responsibly. That's what we ask for."

