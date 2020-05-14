Hugh Dancy reacts to Claire Danes' wife's one night story

Hugh dancy I want to say thanks to Claire danes& # 39; exes.

During his interview with SiriusXM & # 39; s The Michelle Collins Show, the Hannibal Star had the best response after hearing a story his wife shared about one of his one-night affairs. Taking place during your visit to Expert chairHe revealed that he realized he wanted to be with Dancy after spending the night with someone else, referring to the moment when his "palate,quot; was cleaned and he could no longer deny his feelings for the British actor.

"The first thing I should mention is that this is complete news for me, so I'm glad to be able to respond," he began, noting that he had no idea that the Homeland Star had shared the story publicly. "I can only say that I am truly glad that my wife has chosen to have an overnight affair with an inappropriate lover." Dancy added: "It could have gone either way, who knows?"