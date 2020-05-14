Hugh Dancy reacts to Claire Danes' wife's one night story

Hugh dancy I want to say thanks to Claire danes& # 39; exes.
During his interview with SiriusXM & # 39; s The Michelle Collins Show, the Hannibal Star had the best response after hearing a story his wife shared about one of his one-night affairs. Taking place during your visit to Expert chairHe revealed that he realized he wanted to be with Dancy after spending the night with someone else, referring to the moment when his "palate,quot; was cleaned and he could no longer deny his feelings for the British actor.
"The first thing I should mention is that this is complete news for me, so I'm glad to be able to respond," he began, noting that he had no idea that the Homeland Star had shared the story publicly. "I can only say that I am truly glad that my wife has chosen to have an overnight affair with an inappropriate lover." Dancy added: "It could have gone either way, who knows?"
Giving host Michelle Collins a little more context, he explained that the night in question happened before they became a couple.
"We weren't in a relationship when that happened, actually," Dancy recalled. "This is when maybe I am approaching dangerous territory, maybe. But it was at the time, I guess, when we were, I was single and she was single, and we were both clearly thinking about it. But she was also thinking, I guess As it's often done, "Well, do I want to go back to another relationship?"
Fortunately for him She delighted star, Danes was ready for love. The two began dating after meeting on the set of the 2007 film. Night.
Two years later, Dancy and Danes were married in an intimate ceremony in France, just a few months after announcing their engagement. The longtime couple are now the proud parents of children Cyrus, 7 and Rowan20 months
Dancy and Danes reunited on screen for the last season of their show Homeland in 2019 In an interview with GoalkeeperShe opened up about collaborating with her husband again, saying, "That was a good way to end the show. I didn't have a single scene with him, but on my days off, I would go to his set. He is great. I don't I forget exactly, but we didn't talk about acting much, so it was a very nice reminder. "
She added: "Seeing your partner do something they are really good at is very good."
