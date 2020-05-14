How to use offline mode in Google Drive, Documents and Spreadsheets and reduce data consumption

%MINIFYHTMLe072bc4ac51337d0d0d38e47a72c455317%

Using cloud-based services like Google Drive offers the convenience of accessing documents, files and folders from anywhere using any device. However, there are times when we face signal problems or an irregular internet connection while downloading an important file or working on an urgent document.

Fortunately, Google Drive, Docs, and Sheets come with an offline mode that allows users to sync their files and documents to a particular device and work on them without the need for an internet connection.

So if there are some files or documents that you use frequently for work or other reasons, it may be a good idea to enable offline mode. Follow our step-by-step guide on how to enable offline mode on Google Drive, Docs and other word processing services offered by Google.

Steps to enable offline mode for Google Drive

one) Open Google Chrome and make sure you're signed in to Crome



2) Now open drive.google.com/settings



3) Scroll down and check the box next to "Sync Google Docs, Spreadsheets, Slides, and Drawings files to this computer so you can edit offline."



Steps to save a particular document, spreadsheets, and slides offline





one) Go to drive.google.com



2) Locate the document you want to save for offline use and right click on it



3) Here, enable available offline toggle

