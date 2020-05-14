How to use offline mode in Google Drive, Documents and Spreadsheets and reduce data consumption

Fortunately, Google Drive, Docs, and Sheets come with an offline mode that allows users to sync their files and documents to a particular device and work on them without the need for an internet connection.
So if there are some files or documents that you use frequently for work or other reasons, it may be a good idea to enable offline mode. Follow our step-by-step guide on how to enable offline mode on Google Drive, Docs and other word processing services offered by Google.
Steps to enable offline mode for Google Drive
Open Google Chrome and make sure you're signed in to Crome
Now open drive.google.com/settings
Scroll down and check the box next to "Sync Google Docs, Spreadsheets, Slides, and Drawings files to this computer so you can edit offline."
Steps to save a particular document, spreadsheets, and slides offline
Go to drive.google.com
Locate the document you want to save for offline use and right click on it
Here, enable available offline toggle
You can even select multiple files at once by pressing and holding the Control key (Windows) or the Command key (Mac) and enable Offline toggling.
