How to get & # 39; GTA V & # 39; Free: Epic Games Store status, error code correction

The Epic Games Store surprised fans with a free launch of "Grand Theft Auto V,quot; on Thursday, but the rush to download the game has caused server errors across the platform.

%MINIFYHTML793d71a374438ccbc02df83a667144a519%

It is a known issue that is affecting games beyond "GTA V." In fact, users trying to access the website of the American company receive error messages.

"We are currently experiencing high traffic in the Epic Games store," Epic Games wrote on Twitter at 11:05 a.m. ET. "We are aware that users may encounter slow load times, 500 errors, or launcher failures at this time and we are actively working to scale. We will provide an update as soon as we can."

In an update at 12:58 p.m. ET, the company wrote: "We understand that many users are unable to access the Epic Games Store at this time. We appreciate your patience as we continue to work towards a resolution to mitigate traffic."

MORE: "Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater 1 + 2,quot; Release Details

The issue appears to stem from an underestimation of how much interest there would be in the game, which originally launched in 2013. However, with a reported week-long window for users to download it before the deal wears off, the frenzy should perhaps have been been anticipated

When the servers return, users who want to download "GTA V,quot; for free will need to use two-factor authentication.

%MINIFYHTML793d71a374438ccbc02df83a667144a520%

We will update this post as fixes and news about the closing of the Epic Games Store become available.

For now, find comfort in Twitter's wave of jokes to find humor in the situation: