How healthy is Todd Gurley? Falcons OC Dirk Koetter says they have no idea either

When the Falcons signed Todd Gurley shortly after the Rams released him in March, they also acquired the mystery of his history of knee injuries.

Almost two months after his team added the two-time All-Pro running back, Atlanta offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter admitted in a video call with local reporters that there are concerns about whether Gurley will be healthy enough to contribute in 2020. .

What Koetter says is fair, given that Gurley has not had a chance to obtain and pass a physical exam since signing. But being too honest about the situation wasn't the best idea, given that the Falcons' main office expressed great confidence in Gurley's future state of health when he gave him a one-year, $ 5 million contract to replace the freed Devonta. Freeman.

The Falcons were expected to select a running back sometime during the 2020 NFL Draft to get more insurance independently, but instead rested on the three backups they took on Day 3 in the last three drafts, in order: Ito Smith, Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison. Gurley's age (August 26) might suggest he can still handle a major role, but the reality is that his big Rams mileage and the wear and tear that goes with it says he's better off with a more managed workload.

The best recent Falcons backfield story has been a committee of Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Last season, with Freeman often injured and Coleman in free agency, Koetter's rushing return attack ranked 30th in the NFL.

During Koetter's previous tenure as Atlanta offensive coordinator from 2012 to 2014, he also employed committees that included Michael Turner, Steven Jackson, and Freeman in the top positions of power and Jacquizz Rodgers as the change of pace he received. Based on his comments and his past in-game, Gurley doesn't appear to be in Atlanta's plans.

Gurley, in his best years, has been a prolific and explosive runner between tackles throughout the red zone. With Sean McVay's offense in Los Angeles, he also became a busy high-flying catcher, leading the NFL with 2,093 yards of scrimmage.

Because of that skill set, Koetter added that he believes Gurley is "a great player,quot;. The Falcons desperately need a 15-20 touch Gurley to improve an anemic career game and support a strong passing game, given that Smith, Hill and Ollison, for one reason or another, were ineffective replacing Freeman last season.

With the current uncertainty about Gurley's health voiced by Koetter, there is now much more uncertainty about how much Gurley the Falcons can and will use in 2020.