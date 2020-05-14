How COVID-19 spread throughout Marion County, West Virginia and the black women who fought it

Bradley Lamb
The greatest trick the devil ever did was convince the world that it didn't exist. – Keyser Soze

Shepherd Rahsaan Armand knows that the devil exists.

But as he ran down country roads near the Marion-Monongalia county line of West Virginia county, he had no idea he was headed in the direction of the devil. Armand didn't even know where he was going.

Armand had already officiated the morning service for his congregation on Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in neighboring Clarksburg, W. Va. He was rushing to preach at the Reverend Laverna Horton's sixth anniversary service at Friendship Baptist Church in Everettville on March 15. Armand's wife, three daughters, and 10 of his parishioners left before him. and he had already entered the crowded Friendship sanctuary for one of the most important traditions of his religious community.

"In the black Baptist church, there are two high celebrations," Armand told The Root. "The first is the anniversary of the church and the second is the anniversary of the pastor … So the churches of the three counties converged on his church to pat him on the back, celebrate, eat with her … It's what what we do. It's just what we do in the black church. "

In addition to getting lost, at the time, Pastor Armand had no idea that asymptomatic carriers could still transmit the coronavirus. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice had not yet issued an order to stay home. In fact, as the shepherd glided through the West Virginia field and the coronavirus crossed the country, the state would not report a single case of the virus for another two weeks.

All he knew was that he was late.

Armand did not arrive on time at Friendship Baptist to preach the service. When he stopped in the crowded parking lot of the church, he noted that between 100 and 120 worshipers were coming out of a narrow building that must have contained 75, at best. He greeted members of his church who attended the service. He watched members of the Morning Star Baptist, from one of the largest black congregations in the region, help the elderly woman affectionately known as Sister Horton get into the van of the Morning Star Baptist church. Sister Horton never missed an afternoon service, and even though she was one of the oldest members, she still sang in the choir.

Two weeks later, on March 29, Viola York Horton, 88, would become the first West Virginian die of COVID-19.

Less than 24 hours after that fateful church service, Governor Justice would issue a proclamation restrict meetings of more than 10 or more people. But on March 15, when Sister Horton sang her last hymn, no one had any idea that a virus, which attendees would repeatedly refer to as "the devil himself," was also spreading her gospel. Because the evidence was so scarce, Horton's family would not know for days that this cruel contagion caused his disappearance. Pastor Armand did not know that one of his sons would soon test positive. He did not know that a microscopic deliverer of death was preparing to tear his community apart like a demon unleashed.

"If I had known that there was even the possibility of a single person becoming infected, I would definitely have refrained from going and would have advised my congregants not to attend," said Armand. “We knew something was brewing, but West Virginia was not reporting any cases at the time. We haven't heard from the governor.

"So we are seeing that the rest of the country is covered in red and we are still blank, wondering," added Armand. "We ask ourselves: Has God done anything to protect West Virginia?"

He did not know.

Almost hell

John Denver called West Virginia "almost heaven"A phrase that sparked an award-winning campaign for the state tourism council.

While West Virginia residents believed that their pastoral existence protected them from the growing global pandemic that plagued more urban areas, their state still has the fourth highest poverty rate, the second lower life expectancy and increased drug overdose rate in America. The state also ranks in the top 20 worst states for teen birth rates (Four. Five) violent crime (31) and education (44). However, with all its problems, the state actually has a redeeming and top 10 attribute:

White people.

92 percent of West Virginia's white population makes it the third whiter State in the country. Marion County is even whiter. Tucked away in the northern part of the mountain state, the rural county is 92.9 percent white. Still, the small black population of Marion County is very close and deeply religious, often coming together to worship together in one of the area's black churches for Sunday afternoon services.

The state has also managed to escape the coronavirus epidemic that has been ravaging America. You have tried a higher percentage of its citizens than 37 other states and fortunately it has one of the lowest infection rates in the nation.

Unless you are black.

If you are black in West Virginia, you are twice as likely to test positive for the coronavirus. And, as of Monday, May 5, data from West Virginia Office of Public Health52.17 percent of Marion County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 were black; an astonishing number, considering that the county is only 3.3 percent black.

Data: U.S. Census Bureau / West Virginia Bureau of Public Health

Data: U.S. Census Bureau / West Virginia Bureau of Public Health
Graphic: Michael Harriot (The root / G-O)

Those numbers are not correct.

The Root has reviewed lots of emails, read dozens of letters, and conducted interviews with residents living in and around Marion County. The number of infected black people in the area is undoubtedly greater. In addition, health officials, activists, and politicians told The Root that almost all cases of COVID-19 in the black population of Marion and Monongalia counties date back to that full March 15 service at the Baptist Church of the Friendship, a fact backed by state and county data.

COVID-19 is sweeping Marion County at a dreadful rate. Worse still, state and county health officials apparently ignored a disastrous public health crisis; The victims were left to fight this pandemic on their own, until a handful of intrepid first responders stepped in to save this small black community.

No, the saviors were not doctors or nurses. In fact, none of them had experience in medical care. They were the other type of "essential" workers who are used to being on the front lines:

Of course, it was the black women who saved the day.

Romelia Hodges had to know.

Hodges, a community activist in Fairmont, W.V., (Marion County county seat), was observing the COVID-19 pandemic from the beginning. One of the reasons he was so adamant about protecting his community was because of a rare immunodeficiency called Volga anemia, a common blood disorder in the Volga River region of Russia. The disease is so rare in the US. USA That a dozen people across the country suffer from it.

Three of them live in Romelia Hodges' house.

Experts from the Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins, and other institutions diagnosed Hodges' husband Patrick with the rare disorder years ago, when a mysterious illness brought him to life support at age 25. After unraveling the medical mystery, researchers informed the couple that Volga's anemia was genetic and that it had been passed on to their two children.

Knowing that a fight with the coronavirus could prove fatal to his family, Hodges had been watching the COVID-19 pandemic unfold with a particularly personal interest. He had supplied his home with oxygen, homeopathic remedies, and disinfectant.

And she prayed.

"I'm thinking, OMG, if I have to take this man to the hospital with respiratory distress, I will never see him again," Hodges told The Root, thinking about her husband's immunodeficiency. "He knew this and I knew this."

Hodges attended the service on March 15 with his 10-year-old daughter, who performed with a liturgical dance group at the service. Hodges knew that the coronavirus was devastating the country, but he assumed that he had not yet reached the part of the country where he lived.

West Virginia, at the time, had a false sense of reality. That's what I like to call it because we didn't have any cases, "Hodges explained." Our governor and President Trump were promoting that. But we were in a false sense of reality because the reason we didn't have any cases was because we only had 150 tests across the state, and they weren't doing any tests … They were doing it very, very hard to test.

"It was a beautiful, beautiful pastor's anniversary, one of the most blessed I have ever been to, to be honest with you," Hodges said. “And the interesting thing about this is that it is a small church. This is one of, if not the—The smallest churches in our region. I'd almost bet on it.

Among one of Hodges' many community activities was managing a private Facebook page called the Fairmont Alliance of Minorities (FAM), dedicated to eliminating disparities among black residents of Marion County. By March 20, Hodges began noticing that friends, neighbors, and churchmates were beginning to show symptoms of COVID-19 and decided to alert the community to a possible community spread.

Illustration for the article titled Sanctuary for the Devil: The church service that gave rise to a COVID-19 outbreak and the black women who fought it "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fill, f_auto, fl_progressive, g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / shj01cmnlrk1s9jvwivv.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80 , w_320 / shj01cmnlrk1s9jvwivv.png 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/shj01cmnlrk1s9jvwivv.png 470w "draggable chomp-id = "shj01cmnlrk1s9jvwivv" data-format = "png" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled Sanctuary for the Devil: The church service that gave rise to a COVID-19 outbreak and the black women who caused it they fought "data-anim-src =" http://www.theroot.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Photo: Fairmont Alliance of Minorities / Romelia Hodges (Facebook)

The same day, Hodges called Marion County Health Director Lloyd Wright. Wright, who did not respond to The Root's interview requests, did not offer assistance, Hodges said. Meanwhile, other Marion County residents who attended the Sunday service were rejected by the county health department, which organizes the tests. Despite informing health officials that they were at the scene of a possible community spread, health workers told them they had to show symptoms to get tested. How could this be a state policy if officials knew that asymptomatic people could be carriers of COVID-19?

The Root has reviewed multiple emails from state and local officials revealing that, at the time, there were only enough supplies for 150 COVID-19 tests for the entire state of West Virginia. The day after the pastor's anniversary celebration, Hodges saw the press conference where Governor Justice He told citizens that President Donald Trump assured him that any West Virginia who wanted to get tested could get free. Hodges would later see state health authorities dispatch the National Guard and set up mobile testing centers for nursing home residents after the governor proclaimed that the elderly were a "vulnerable population."

"I called Lloyd again a week later," said Hodges. "I said, 'More and more people are getting sick. How many people need to be hospitalized before entering, as he did in the nursing home and Morgantown, West Virginia, and brought in the National Guard and tested our community? You know we are being disproportionately affected here and we are not getting the resources and services we deserve, "he said and stuttered. He said, 'You know, we would have to send them the survey. They have to meet CDC requirements to be tested, "this and that".

Undeterred, Hodges essentially assembled his own stellar team of black women to stop the pandemic on his own. Without official help from local authorities, they used the only remedy that it never fails:

The hook.

The connection is legendary in the black community. Barack Obama called it "community organization". This is how Harriet Tubman freed the slaves. In fact, the underground railway was essentially a multi-state system of interconnected connections.

Hodges and his team of black saviors may not have been able to wield any power, but they had the connection. The team included:

  • Del. Danielle Walker: Who represents neighboring Monongalia County in the West Virginia House of Delegates?
  • Tiffany Samuels: A director of development at the University of West Virginia Cancer Institute, who also employs Dr. Clay Marsh, the designated "Tsar COVID" for the three-county region.
  • Terry Berkley: Who happens to work in Senator Joe Manchin's office (D-W. Va.)

The group reached out to deacons and pastors from all the churches that attended the March 15 service. The alliance of ministers returned to their congregants and word began to spread. Women (again, with no health experience) they taught themselves How to track contacts.

"I just investigated what they were doing in Cleveland, New York and DC." Hodges told The Root. “Public health officials in the three-county region have an app that people can use to assist them in social tracking. They had it all the time and never made us realize it. Danielle (Walker) found out when she met with the delegates. "

When they completed their detective work, the group had compiled a list of 89 people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus. The next step for the group was to put a full-court press on state delegates, the COVID tsar, and local health administrators. By April 2, phones began ringing in black homes across Marion County.

Senator Joe Manchin had organized free tests for each person on the list.

Illustration for the article titled Sanctuary for the Devil: The church service that gave rise to a COVID-19 outbreak and the black women who fought it "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker- media / image / upload / c_fill, f_auto, fl_progressive, g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / aejfqiqshyzzglihx2wi.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80 , w_320 / aejfqiqshyzzglihx2wi.png 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/aejfqiqshyzzglihx2wi.png 470w "draggable chomp-id = "aejfqiqshyzzglihx2wi" data-format = "png" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled Sanctuary for the Devil: The church service that gave rise to a COVID-19 outbreak and the black women who caused it they fought "data-anim-src =" http://www.theroot.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span></div> <p><span data-id=

So as more positive results came in from the black population in Marion County, the state finally took action – they just stopped counting.

The state continues to report total infections, but three days after Manchin's office secured testing for black residents in the three-county area, the Office of Public Health suspended its practice of sharing COVID racial statistics- 19. Interestingly, as of May 13, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services site COVID-19 still lists Marion County and neighboring Monongalia County with 36 cases among black residents, which doesn't seem strange except for a fact:

At least 42 people on the original list compiled by Hodges' group, all black, have tested positive.

When the number of reported positive cases from Marion County is combined with neighboring counties, the state's racially disaggregated data still it does not reflect the true black infection rate.

Cumulative COVID-19 infections of Marion and Monongalia counties among black residents. According to the West Virginia website COVID-19, only 36 of the county's black residents tested positive as of May 14. The state has not updated its racial data on deaths and hospitalizations.

Cumulative COVID-19 infections of Marion and Monongalia counties among black residents. According to the West Virginia website COVID-19, only 36 of the county's black residents tested positive as of May 14. The state has not updated its racial data on deaths and hospitalizations.
Screenshot: West Virginia Department of Human Resources

See? Problem solved.

"I'm still trying to fight for our right to know," Del. Walker explained. “We need accessibility, testing and the inclusion of black and brown people in the vulnerable population. In West Virginia, the only group they consider a "vulnerable population" is the elderly. And I still don't know how many of the elders or people in the black and brown community are affected and that's not fair. "

Samuels continues his advocacy from the inside, connecting the community with people in the healthcare industry. She also helps area residents with transportation and access to care. Samuels is intimately familiar with lack of access to medical care for a specific reason. On March 17, two days after the pastor's anniversary, California-based Alecto, one of the region's largest healthcare providers, made an announcement that, amid a global pandemic, surprised residents of the Marion County, both black and white.

I was closing the Fairmont Regional Medical Center"The only hospital in the area."

"We need plus more specific tests and tests, "Samuels explained." Just yesterday, we helped a gentleman whose brother passed away from COVID-19, and was rejected from the testing center. He told them that his brother died and that he took care of his mother and that he did not It feels good and they still reject it. I don't understand it. "

None of the churches present has held in-person services since the March 15 meeting. Pastor Armand was able to care for his daughter, who tested positive and returned to health. He continues to lead the alliance of ministers, which has created community-based goals that extend beyond healthcare and has moved its online worship services.

"The Bible says:" For lack of knowledge, my people perish, "said Armand. We were spreading the knowledge as we received it from above: the government, the CDC, the experts, the epidemiologists, we were giving it to them (COVID- 19) our community. And without these women in the case, I don't see how many more would not be affected. I don't see how many more could not even, dare I say, be dead. "

For her work, Hodges was appointed commissioner of the newly created COVID-19 Advisory Commission on African American Disparities by the state Department of Health and Human Resources. Finally, through his state's disastrous response to the outbreak, he was able to relax and care for his family.

And finally, Hodges knew that his family was safe. Almost 20 days had passed after the church service, and she had quarantined the entire family since the meeting, so she decided to celebrate her team's accomplishments by taking a relaxing bath with her new collection of scented Bath & Body Works products. . When Hodges came out of the shower, her husband Patrick knew something was wrong from the expression on his wife's face.

"I get out of the shower, soaking wet," Hodges said. "I go to the room and say to my husband as I squeeze the bottle," Can you smell this? "And he said," No. But I can smell you! What is your problem?

"So I go over to my desk … and take out a bleaching pad," continues Hodges. “I have industrial bleaching wipes that are used in the hospital and I am going to clean my keyboard and my mouse. As soon as I open the bottle, I (usually can) smell the bleach coming out of it. So I say to my husband, "I can't smell this bottle of bleach."

While investigating the coronavirus previously, Hodges had already stumbled upon an article about Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, who lost his sense of taste and smell during his battle with COVID-19. She remembered all the times that her husband and children had become ill. He looked at the oxygen tanks they had stored around the house for the disease. She knew there was no hospital in the area. But, after a lifetime of tomboy activities, he was diagnosed with seasonal allergies when he was 40 years old. She prayed that it was allergies and not the coronavirus that made her lose her sense of smell.

Then she began to feel congested. Then it exploded into the little-known "Acne. "Then he hit his youngest son. His oldest son also started feeling symptoms.

Then, she hit her husband.

Hodge's story was not over. The devil had been playing …

Again.

Throughout the entire rigamarole with the Marion County Health Department, politicians, and health facilities, 18 days after the prodigious Baptist Friendship service, Hodges had yet to be tested. Although her situation may have been the most precarious of all parishioners in that service, she was determined not to use one of the precious and limited tests available on its own. Now she was infected with the disease, while caring for her sick husband and children.

When Senator Manchin connected the group of possibly infected worshipers and their families to a test site, Hodges arranged for the transportation of an elderly woman, loaded her husband in the car, and went to a separate facility even further because his immune system was severely impaired. committed .

She still did not stop.

Hodges was on a conference call with Armand and the alliance of ministers and local health officials when she received a call informing her that she and her husband had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"It surprised me," Hodges explained. “By all indications, even from the CDC, at 14 days, I should have gotten over this. So with 20 days out and being positive and had not been in contact with anyone else. And by then, my husband was already seriously ill. I knew there was something very strange about what they were saying to us. ”

By now, the list of exposed people had grown to 107 people. Fortunately, the efforts of his connection team had managed to draw the attention of people who initially ignored the crisis. Hodges returned from the bad news to the conference call and informed the ministers and health authorities on the other line that he had tested positive; Everyone was shocked.

Of course, the concern may have been because a senator and the governor were now involved, but two specific individuals in the call were stunned by the scope and intensity of this growing public health crisis and promised to give him everything she and her group they needed. ..

“Czar COVID” Clay Marsh and Marion County Director of Public Health Lloyd White.

"It turned out that my husband got the worst of it," Hodges said. “We literally fight the devil in this house for about eight days. Not a demon, but the devil himself. And everything they say about this horrible disease is so true. It just devastates your body. We are about 17 days from his last symptom and it is only a reconstruction process. You have to rebuild your health from here. The hardest part of all this is knowing that I passed it to my home, and that is unfortunate. "

And Hodges and his crew are not done. In addition to serving on the governor's new task force aimed at eliminating disparities in African-American COVID-19 infections, Hodges continues to receive calls from people in need of help. He recently discovered that two more churches had members who attended the fateful service.

In addition to Sister Horton, another person who attended that service also succumbed to the coronavirus. Shortly after the service, another woman fell ill. He had body aches, chills, and finally lost 25 pounds. However, when he went to see a doctor, he was not tested for COVID-19. That story wouldn't be very remarkable if it happened to someone else. But the sick woman turned out to be Rev. Laverna Horton, who had just celebrated her sixth anniversary as pastor of the Baptist Church of Friendship.

I heard it was a beautiful service. They were all there …

Even the devil himself.

