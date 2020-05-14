How COVID-19 spread throughout Marion County, West Virginia and the black women who fought it

The greatest trick the devil ever did was convince the world that it didn't exist. – Keyser Soze

Shepherd Rahsaan Armand knows that the devil exists.

%MINIFYHTMLe61c20a7630a67a3e9a843efd2c6176619%

But as he ran down country roads near the Marion-Monongalia county line of West Virginia county, he had no idea he was headed in the direction of the devil. Armand didn't even know where he was going.

Armand had already officiated the morning service for his congregation on Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in neighboring Clarksburg, W. Va. He was rushing to preach at the Reverend Laverna Horton's sixth anniversary service at Friendship Baptist Church in Everettville on March 15. Armand's wife, three daughters, and 10 of his parishioners left before him. and he had already entered the crowded Friendship sanctuary for one of the most important traditions of his religious community.

"In the black Baptist church, there are two high celebrations," Armand told The Root. "The first is the anniversary of the church and the second is the anniversary of the pastor … So the churches of the three counties converged on his church to pat him on the back, celebrate, eat with her … It's what what we do. It's just what we do in the black church. "

In addition to getting lost, at the time, Pastor Armand had no idea that asymptomatic carriers could still transmit the coronavirus. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice had not yet issued an order to stay home. In fact, as the shepherd glided through the West Virginia field and the coronavirus crossed the country, the state would not report a single case of the virus for another two weeks.

All he knew was that he was late.

Armand did not arrive on time at Friendship Baptist to preach the service. When he stopped in the crowded parking lot of the church, he noted that between 100 and 120 worshipers were coming out of a narrow building that must have contained 75, at best. He greeted members of his church who attended the service. He watched members of the Morning Star Baptist, from one of the largest black congregations in the region, help the elderly woman affectionately known as Sister Horton get into the van of the Morning Star Baptist church. Sister Horton never missed an afternoon service, and even though she was one of the oldest members, she still sang in the choir.

Two weeks later, on March 29, Viola York Horton, 88, would become the first West Virginian die of COVID-19.

Less than 24 hours after that fateful church service, Governor Justice would issue a proclamation restrict meetings of more than 10 or more people. But on March 15, when Sister Horton sang her last hymn, no one had any idea that a virus, which attendees would repeatedly refer to as "the devil himself," was also spreading her gospel. Because the evidence was so scarce, Horton's family would not know for days that this cruel contagion caused his disappearance. Pastor Armand did not know that one of his sons would soon test positive. He did not know that a microscopic deliverer of death was preparing to tear his community apart like a demon unleashed.

"If I had known that there was even the possibility of a single person becoming infected, I would definitely have refrained from going and would have advised my congregants not to attend," said Armand. “We knew something was brewing, but West Virginia was not reporting any cases at the time. We haven't heard from the governor.

"So we are seeing that the rest of the country is covered in red and we are still blank, wondering," added Armand. "We ask ourselves: Has God done anything to protect West Virginia?"

He did not know.

Almost hell

John Denver called West Virginia "almost heaven"A phrase that sparked an award-winning campaign for the state tourism council.

While West Virginia residents believed that their pastoral existence protected them from the growing global pandemic that plagued more urban areas, their state still has the fourth highest poverty rate, the second lower life expectancy and increased drug overdose rate in America. The state also ranks in the top 20 worst states for teen birth rates (Four. Five) violent crime (31) and education (44). However, with all its problems, the state actually has a redeeming and top 10 attribute:

White people.

92 percent of West Virginia's white population makes it the third whiter State in the country. Marion County is even whiter. Tucked away in the northern part of the mountain state, the rural county is 92.9 percent white. Still, the small black population of Marion County is very close and deeply religious, often coming together to worship together in one of the area's black churches for Sunday afternoon services.

The state has also managed to escape the coronavirus epidemic that has been ravaging America. You have tried a higher percentage of its citizens than 37 other states and fortunately it has one of the lowest infection rates in the nation.

Unless you are black.

If you are black in West Virginia, you are twice as likely to test positive for the coronavirus. And, as of Monday, May 5, data from West Virginia Office of Public Health52.17 percent of Marion County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 were black; an astonishing number, considering that the county is only 3.3 percent black.

Data: U.S. Census Bureau / West Virginia Bureau of Public Health Graphic: Michael Harriot (The root / G-O)

Those numbers are not correct.

The Root has reviewed lots of emails, read dozens of letters, and conducted interviews with residents living in and around Marion County. The number of infected black people in the area is undoubtedly greater. In addition, health officials, activists, and politicians told The Root that almost all cases of COVID-19 in the black population of Marion and Monongalia counties date back to that full March 15 service at the Baptist Church of the Friendship, a fact backed by state and county data.

COVID-19 is sweeping Marion County at a dreadful rate. Worse still, state and county health officials apparently ignored a disastrous public health crisis; The victims were left to fight this pandemic on their own, until a handful of intrepid first responders stepped in to save this small black community.

No, the saviors were not doctors or nurses. In fact, none of them had experience in medical care. They were the other type of "essential" workers who are used to being on the front lines:

Of course, it was the black women who saved the day.

Romelia Hodges had to know.

Hodges, a community activist in Fairmont, W.V., (Marion County county seat), was observing the COVID-19 pandemic from the beginning. One of the reasons he was so adamant about protecting his community was because of a rare immunodeficiency called Volga anemia, a common blood disorder in the Volga River region of Russia. The disease is so rare in the US. USA That a dozen people across the country suffer from it.

Three of them live in Romelia Hodges' house.

Experts from the Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins, and other institutions diagnosed Hodges' husband Patrick with the rare disorder years ago, when a mysterious illness brought him to life support at age 25. After unraveling the medical mystery, researchers informed the couple that Volga's anemia was genetic and that it had been passed on to their two children.

Knowing that a fight with the coronavirus could prove fatal to his family, Hodges had been watching the COVID-19 pandemic unfold with a particularly personal interest. He had supplied his home with oxygen, homeopathic remedies, and disinfectant.

And she prayed.

"I'm thinking, OMG, if I have to take this man to the hospital with respiratory distress, I will never see him again," Hodges told The Root, thinking about her husband's immunodeficiency. "He knew this and I knew this."

Hodges attended the service on March 15 with his 10-year-old daughter, who performed with a liturgical dance group at the service. Hodges knew that the coronavirus was devastating the country, but he assumed that he had not yet reached the part of the country where he lived.

West Virginia, at the time, had a false sense of reality. That's what I like to call it because we didn't have any cases, "Hodges explained." Our governor and President Trump were promoting that. But we were in a false sense of reality because the reason we didn't have any cases was because we only had 150 tests across the state, and they weren't doing any tests … They were doing it very, very hard to test.

"It was a beautiful, beautiful pastor's anniversary, one of the most blessed I have ever been to, to be honest with you," Hodges said. “And the interesting thing about this is that it is a small church. This is one of, if not the—The smallest churches in our region. I'd almost bet on it.

Among one of Hodges' many community activities was managing a private Facebook page called the Fairmont Alliance of Minorities (FAM), dedicated to eliminating disparities among black residents of Marion County. By March 20, Hodges began noticing that friends, neighbors, and churchmates were beginning to show symptoms of COVID-19 and decided to alert the community to a possible community spread.