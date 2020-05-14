Hope Solo "shocked and heartbroken,quot; after her dog is seriously injured in a shooting

Hope Solo he has a strong four-legged friend.

On Thursday afternoon, the soccer star visited Instagram and revealed that one of his dogs was seriously injured earlier in the week.

"Our magnificent dog, Conan, is in critical condition after being shot last night. It is difficult news to share, but more difficult to understand this heinous act," he shared online with his million followers. "[My husband] Jerramy Stevens And I'm shocked and heartbroken, but we want to thank Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and its staff for bringing Conan to emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices. "

Hope added: "We have heard that there are advancements in canine prosthetics and we would love any information on how to get Conan a new front leg!" Fans can leave tips and suggestions in their comment section.

ME! The news has reached the local police for more details on the incident.