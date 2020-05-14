Hollywood Art Directors Propose COVID-19 Security Coordinators for Movies and TVs – Up News Info

Editor's Note: The last series of the Up News Info, Hollywood reopening, focuses on the incredibly complicated effort to get the industry back on its feet and ensure the safety of everyone involved. Our goal is to examine numerous aspects of the business and provide a forum for Hollywood leaders with insight into how production could safely restart in the coronavirus era.

%MINIFYHTML298ee46c130b2abe3a3865541d4e6a6b17%

EXCLUSIVE: As numerous Hollywood studios, guilds, lobbyists, streamers, and local politicians form task forces to determine how the industry can safely return to work amid the coronavirus pandemic, a group of workers below the line is taking matters and recommendations into their own experienced hands

With a plan that could easily be expanded for television series and feature films, around 100 commercial production designers and art directors are circulating a dense but succinct six-point COVID-19 workflow considerations document, a copy of which Up News Info has obtained (read it here) Among the recommendations contained in the so-called "open" document, which has just been published online here, is the creation of a new position in all production sets to address the persistent realities and concerns of the potentially fatal coronavirus.

Related story First back? Tyler Perry sets production reboots in July for "Sistas" and "The Oval" at his Atlanta studio

"A safety coordinator position must be developed to oversee the implementation and enforcement of safety practices, as developed by state and local public health officials," says the five-page offer, which has been signed by professionals. who have worked in big shows and movies, as well as in the advertising world. He adds that "the return to work will be" accompanied by an established set of practices and protocols developed "by IATSE and the Association of Independent Business Producers." The establishment of a safety coordinator and point of contact will enable continued concerns to be addressed promptly. , while minimizing disruption to workflow and achieving goals. "

Much in line with how a representative of American Humane is on set when animals are filmed, he imagines that the new coordinator will act as an outside referee to dampen concerns and possible friction in productions.

The document "represents the input of a large and informal group of commercial production designers and art directors whose desire is to work with producers and production companies to understand and implement the emerging COVID-19 protocols," the statement read. "We all want to return to work safely and find creative expression and collaboration in this new landscape."

Along with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's film and television task force announced last week, the joint labor industry safety and industry management is also in the process of assembling new rules to reopen a Tinseltown that closed almost at the end of March in the middle of the pandemic. At the same time, as IATSE plus the likes of SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP, WGA, DGA, and PGA, as well as studios, networks, and streamers consult with medical experts and civic officials in Los Angeles, New York, and elsewhere, a The number of below-the-line workers Up News Info has spoken to express serious reservations about what those results might look like.

%MINIFYHTML298ee46c130b2abe3a3865541d4e6a6b18%

"Of course, liability will be a major point of conflict, but even if that is settled, I know you will start to see corners cut in a few weeks once everyone returns to the set," said a member of the established cameras department. . "This is how it always is, there is not enough time, script changes or something like that and under pressure things will start to slide, no matter how scared or careful people say they want to be."

"All the guidelines and all the new protocols are going to be very time consuming, and time is money in this business," said another worker below the line for current inquiries. "Everyone needs the job, everyone needs content, and security is almost always the first to suffer."

In this sense, the considerations published today proclaim that "all work during the preparation must be carried out in consultation with a security officer, regulating the maximum concentration of people in a given area at all times."

With detailed categories including general security, pre-production and budgeting, pre-production: design and preparation, construction and stage or location clothing, filming and wrapping, the document concludes on the point that "any environmental cleanup of a location or studio (if deemed necessary) would be coordinated by a security advisor and / or location manager, and performed after the art department has completed its work. "

By emphasizing the needs for social distancing and the acquisition of PPE as the basis for any resumption of production, the considerations do not describe where such security coordinators or security advisers would come from. Nor does it detail the precise qualifications that an individual or individuals would require and who would pay for them, although it is presumed that the cost would come from the production company of each project.

"We all know that there will be additional health and safety measures necessary to resume work," a production executive who saw the document, officially titled COVID-19: Consideration of the Workflow of the Department of Commercial Art, told Up News Info. “No one is going to skimp on that, it is time for it to be the real determining factor. I mean, how long will it take to make a show or a movie and how can you really make it work with schedules and budgets?

With production resuming now in Australia, Sweden / Denmark, Poland, as well as July at Tyler Perry's extensive Atlanta facility, time will finally tell.