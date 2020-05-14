His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Europe's goal: to reopen borders in time for tourism
With its eye on summer tourism, the European Commission recommended reopening the borders that were closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Vacation travel across the border was expected to generate 1.3 billion euros, or $ 1.4 billion, in expenses in 2020 before the border closings. In the southern member states, the income generated by tourism represents up to 20 percent of their economies.
But the commission's recommendations are not binding. And the restrictions are still in force for Italy and Spain, the most affected members of the bloc. That leaves the countries of the European Union to create a mosaic of policies.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer of Germany said that along with Austria, France and Switzerland, his country would begin easing border restrictions on Saturday, with the aim of lifting them entirely by June 15.
Fed President warns of potentially serious consequences
Jerome Powell, head of the Federal Reserve, issued a stern warning that the coronavirus crisis could permanently harm the US economy. USA if Congress and the White House do not provide sufficient financial support to avoid a wave of bankruptcies and prolonged unemployment.
But Congress is divided on another financial aid package, and President Trump and his economic advisers have pressed the pause button in negotiations, hoping to see the impact of states lifting restrictions on business activity.
A "cafeteria,quot; for pathogens in Indonesia
"The market is like a cafeteria for animal pathogens," said the leading expert in Indonesia's coronavirus workforce. "Eating wild animals is the same as playing with fire."
Coal: United States is It planned to use more renewable energy than coal for electricity this year, a milestone fueled by the pandemic. The demand for electricity has dropped dramatically, and because coal plants tend to cost more to operate than cleaner alternatives, many utility companies are cutting coal power first.
Snapshot: Over, Survivors at a maternity clinic in Kabul after three militants killed at least 15 people there on Tuesday. When the butcher shop ended, what remained were 18 newborns, many covered in blood and most of them motherless, victims of the war in Afghanistan even before they had left the hospital.
United States Open: The scheduled start of August The tennis tournament is still three months away, but the United States Tennis Association has begun seriously exploring alternative plans due to the closure in New York City. Options could include moving to Orlando, Florida, or Palm Springs, California, but players would still have to travel to the US. USA From all over the world.
Matt Damon: The American actor, who is handling the virus blockade in an Irish city that has fiercely protected him, he finally called a Dublin radio station that he had pressed for an interview. Among other topics, Mr. Damon spoke about his 2011 pandemic movie. "Anyone who says they can't predict this, just watch,quot; Contagion, "he said." This is all tragic and sad. "
What we are hearing: The Slate "Work,quot; podcast. "Listening to Rumaan Alam and Isaac Butler addressing productivity in creative work is extremely relevant to my interests at the moment," writes Taffy Brodesser-Akner, writer for The Times magazine. "This is my favorite episode so far, with crime novelist Megan Abbott talking about the process of writing across platforms and about,quot; Michael Clayton, "one of my favorite scripts."
Four quarantines on two continents.
Amy Qin, one of our correspondents in China, was crowned Queen of Quarantine by her friends after quarantining four cities on both sides of the Pacific Ocean. Each offered a window into the ways that governments were dealing with the virus.
Here are edited excerpts from his quarantine office.
Quarantine No. 1: San Diego, after arriving on the last flight organized by the State Department to evacuate Americans from Wuhan, China.
Masks were not required. And although we were confined to an area of a military base, we were still allowed to mingle. After the frantic race to get masks in China, the lax guidelines seemed strange to me.
Quarantine No. 2: Beijing, After returning to China via South Korea.
Local authorities knew of my stopover in Seoul and wanted to put me in a state-supervised quarantine, possibly at a government site, but I completed this round of home confinement. I only went out a few times to walk the dog, always with a mask on.
I have never heard from the authorities. To me, in a nutshell, it was China's response to the epidemic: effective, yet tough, and not always fail-safe.
Quarantine No. 3: The Angels, after being expelled from China along with other American journalists.
Official guidance on masks was everywhere. The evidence was in ruins. Discrimination against Asian-Americans was on the rise. Although I had my temperature checked at Los Angeles International Airport, someone forgot to pick up the form that I had completed with my local contact information and my health. I didn't realize until later.
For days, I hid in a charming Airbnb cabin in Venice, California.
Quarantine No. 4: Taipei My new reporting base.
After several health checks at the airport, I went straight to my hotel, where I was greeted by a worker wearing a protective suit, mask, and goggles that disinfected my bags. He was the last human being I saw in two weeks.
Every day, I reported my temperature to the hotel and my state of health to the Taiwanese government. Three times a day, a hotel employee stopped by to hang a takeout on a plastic hook that had been attached to the door. After two weeks, I was finally released.
