Hilary Duff's makeup tutorial is guaranteed to make you shine

Thursday Lizzie McGuire Star invited fans to a makeup tutorial on Instagram, detailing the makeup and skincare products that have been helping her stay glamorous while practicing social distancing.
Shaking her freshly dyed blue hair, Duff turned to the camera and said, "I'm going to do a makeup tutorial today because I'm a little bored and we can still have pretty makeup while we're in quarantine to make our day a little bit more normal. "
Starting with skincare, she prepared her skin by applying a hydrating mist and followed up with an anti-aging serum from her favorite vegan brand Glycelene. Then, she gently applied Tata Harper's Enhanced Eye Contour Balm to the bottom of her eyes and lip area to avoid smile lines. To retain moisture, Glycelene Rejuvenation Cream was applied to the face, décolleté, and hands before applying makeup.
For her complexion makeup, she used a beauty sponge to apply Giorgio Armani Beauty's Power Fabric Cloth Base Balm to the areas that needed coverage. Then she did it with RMS Beauty's "Un,quot; Cover-Up concealer, focusing on her eyes to create a brighter yet more natural effect.
Once her foundation blended perfectly, the mother of two contoured her cheekbones with the Raazika Cosmetics Contour Palette, followed by Hoola Bronzer from Benefit Cosmetic. He also used the contour tone on his eyelids and nose to create some definition. To give her cheeks a natural touch of color, Duff applied a touch of MAC Cosmetics Extra Dimension Blush to the apples of her cheeks, noting that her coral hue blends well with her strands of water.
Going for a monochrome look, she then used the same product on her eyes to match her glamor. To make her cheekbones really stand out, Kevyn Aucoin Beauty's Glass Glow Face & Body Gloss was cleaned from her face and body glitter to create an instant shine.
Next: highlighter. To add some shine to the mix, the Younger Star entered with Westman Atelier's Super Loaded Tinted Highlight to complete her eyeshadow look by applying it to her cap. To accentuate her high points, she also added a little touch of champagne powder to Cupid's bow, brow bones, and nose tip. Filling fans with his favorite trick, he used a large fluffy brush to apply the same shade to his chest and collarbone to get a sun-drenched shine.
Moving to her eyes, Duff created a cat's eye using Marc Jacobs Beauty's blue liquid eyeliner and then dressed her lashes in mascara to volumize YSL Beauty's The Shock. She then filled her eyebrows with Wunderbrow Eyebrow Gel from Wunder2, calling the affordable gel one of her favorites. But of course, no makeup tutorial is complete without a lip. To enhance your natural lip tone, the A Cinderella story ColourPop Cosmetics Star applied Lippie tint for the perfect mauve color.
Then came the fun part. For the finishing touch, Duff applied a glass jewel body sticker to the side of his eye, adding a shimmering shine to his tan makeup look.
