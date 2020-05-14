Hilary Duff's makeup tutorial is guaranteed to make you shine

Hilary DuffThe makeup tutorial is what dreams are made of.

Thursday Lizzie McGuire Star invited fans to a makeup tutorial on Instagram, detailing the makeup and skincare products that have been helping her stay glamorous while practicing social distancing.

Shaking her freshly dyed blue hair, Duff turned to the camera and said, "I'm going to do a makeup tutorial today because I'm a little bored and we can still have pretty makeup while we're in quarantine to make our day a little bit more normal. "

Starting with skincare, she prepared her skin by applying a hydrating mist and followed up with an anti-aging serum from her favorite vegan brand Glycelene. Then, she gently applied Tata Harper's Enhanced Eye Contour Balm to the bottom of her eyes and lip area to avoid smile lines. To retain moisture, Glycelene Rejuvenation Cream was applied to the face, décolleté, and hands before applying makeup.