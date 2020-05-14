High School Equivalency Students Tackling the Fort Worth Public Library Online Class Challenge – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLe96231ab0d8de4516a3eb5d3c597444019%

It is never too late to complete your high school education, and residents are using this motivation to meet the challenges of online classes during the pandemic.

According to the Fort Worth Public Library, she decided to continue her online high school equivalency class after the pandemic caused cancellation or postponement of classes and the in-person program.

The library said transitioning to an online class turned out to be challenging due to issues like technology, but it did not stop students from earning their Texas High School Certificate of Equivalence.

The class is conducted through Zoom and completely in Spanish.

"It was quite a challenge, because most of the students did not know how to use a computer before or had limited knowledge to operate a computer," said instructor Maria Holmes. "The fact that they needed to learn a new app made them a little stressed at first."

The students in this class are adults seeking to improve their lives, which is the reasoning that helps them overcome this challenge.

"But I have motivation to keep fighting, she is my daughter," said student Reyna Austin. "I think everyone has something to fight for. I have fallen many times in my life. Life is not easy but, just when I have fallen, I get up once again. The more it costs to achieve something, the more value it has ”.

Another student, Claudia Salas, said she came to the United States when she was 21 years old. She said she found this class to improve her and her family's life.

"One day, I decided to sign up for English classes and told a classmate that I would like to find classes to get my high school equivalency," said Salas. "I am very happy to learn new things."

You can find information about classes and programs at the Fort Worth Public Library here.