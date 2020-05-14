Here's why I-75 will close this weekend – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Michigan Department of Transportation contracted teams will establish bridge girders at John R. Road and Meyers Avenue on I-75 along with the completion of highway work this weekend.

This will require closing I-75 north and south between 8 Mile Road and I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) starting at 11 p.m. Friday, May 15.

Both directions on I-75 are expected to reopen before 5 a.m. Monday, May 18.

During this closure, I-75 northbound traffic will be diverted through 8 Mile Road north to Woodward Avenue and Square Lake Road east to I-75 north. All northbound ramps to I-75 from Davison Freeway to Adams Road will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen at 5 a.m. of Monday.

Traffic from I-75 southbound will detour through Square Lake Road westbound, M-1 southbound and M-102 eastbound to I-75 southbound. All southbound I-75 entrance ramps from M-59 to 9 Mile Road will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen at 5 a.m. of Monday.

I-75 ramps that are already closed due to the current construction setup will remain closed after the highway is opened.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related