HBO Max and Quibi to star in Meet The Streamers at Cannes Market – Up News Info

HBO Max and Quibi will give keynotes as part of the online version of Cannes Marché's Meet The Streamers.

The second edition of the industry chapter will be part of the Marché du Film Online, which will take place from June 22 to 26. Meet The Streamers will also include VOD-focused panels and conversations.

HBO's keynote from Sandra Dewey, President of Productions and Business Operations for WarnerMedia Entertainment, will mark the first International presentation for HBO Max after its scheduled launch on May 27. Session will cover launch challenges and opportunities in such an unprecedented time, browsing the streaming evolution landscape and cultivating and nurturing underrepresented talent.

Also among the sessions for the streaming market segment will be:

· A conversation between Adam Lewinson, director of content for the VoD platform with advertising and Tubi, and Richard Cooper, director of research for Ampere Analysis, about the evolution of streaming platforms and what will come next to complete and complement the services of established subscription.

· A panel focused on innovative independent streaming platforms around the world bringing together Filume co-founder and managing director Jaume Ripoll, Richard Lorber, president and CEO of Kino Marquee and Kino Lorber, and Olle Agebro, head of acquisitions for Draken Film.

· A talk about exciting new ways to approach global distribution through "traditional" and new streams between emerging talent Jean-Christophe J. Lamontagne and Kyle Greenberg, respectively Presidents of Montreal-based h264 and Circle-based Circle Collective Brooklyn

Jérôme Paillard, Executive Director of Marché du Film, said: “The conclusions of the previous edition showed us the need to connect various parts of the industry, united by constantly emerging transmission models in the studios and the independent world, through new meetings and main events. . Today more than ever before, we have to offer professionals in the film industry platforms to connect, bond and learn from each other. This is what we will offer with Meet the Streamers. ”

"I am honored to be a part of the first Marché du Film Online, a film market that exemplifies excellence in creativity and film," added Sandra Dewey, President of Productions and Business Operations at WarnerMedia Entertainment. "I am looking forward to discussing my vision for the launch of HBO Max, the new streaming service from WarnerMedia that I am tremendously proud and very excited to share, during this unique time. Our industry faces never before experienced challenges, but also tremendous opportunity that arises from the well of change ”.