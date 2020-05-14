HBO and Scener establish social co-view deal, but will not apply to HBO Max at launch – Up News Info

HBO has reached an agreement with Scener, a social video startup, which allows remote joint viewing of HBO programming with a live chat feature.

The deal covers HBO's existing streaming platforms, independent subscription service HBO Now, and authenticated pay-TV application HBO Go. It is not expected to include HBO Max when that expanded offer launches on May 27. WarnerMedia has said that HBO Now and HBO Go will continue to operate alongside HBO Max for some time.

Scener's technology is more or less comparable to that of Netflix Party, a Google Chrome extension that has gained popularity in recent months during COVID-19 closings. When Scener launched in 2018, it offered joint viewing of the Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube programming.

Joe Braidwood, co-founder and chief operating officer of Scener, said he had "no details to share" about HBO Max. "We are currently focused on making the best joint observation experience for HBO Now and HBO Go programming," he said. "We are planning to expand Scener to support other SVOD products in the future, but we have no details to share today regarding HBO Max or other products at this time."

Now and Go subscribers can create their own private "theaters" on Windows, Mac or Chromebook devices by downloading the free Scener extension from the Chrome Web Store. Spectators can host parties to see up to 20 friends. Scener said it will soon expand to larger co-observation parties, allowing viewers to watch synchronously with a live host, or live group, via video chat.