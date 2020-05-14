Hate crimes against Asian Americans on the rise in the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLe597c7cbbcb3d0e707bbfe211335103417%

– Chris Kwon said he is still haunted by an incident that occurred while on his way to work in late February.

"As I was getting off the train, and at the station, I had a big cough," he said.

Kwon, who was wearing a mask at the time, said it was when a woman started yelling, cursing, and hurling racial slurs at him.

"I am afraid of what is going to happen in the near future," said Kwon. "No one turned around, or no one came and defended me."

And Kwon is not the only one who shares his experience.

Mel, who lives in Pasadena, posted on Facebook about a terrifying incident involving a motorcyclist just a few blocks from his home.

"You brought this disease here, and he's just cursing me and cursing us," he said. "And he takes us off the sidewalk and blocks us in this room and he's threatening us."

The Asian Americans Advancing Justice group estimates there have been 2,000 such incidents, and what's worse, across the country since the coronavirus pandemic began, and a recent Ipsos poll found that 32% of Americans have witnessed that someone of Asian descent blames the virus.

However, that number jumps to 60% when it comes to Asian Americans who have reported witnessing the same thing.

"Asian Americans are trying to avoid getting the virus, but they are also trying to avoid being attacked because they are Asian," said Stewart Kwoh, founder of AAJC.

The problem was addressed at a Zoom meeting called by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer on Wednesday. Feuer said hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have increased during the pandemic.

"We are all concerned about contracting the disease at this time," Manjusha Kulkarni, executive director of an Asian Pacific advocacy group, said in that call. "On top of that, they now have to be concerned about being verbally assaulted or physically attacked at their supermarket, at the pharmacy, even on walks in their neighborhoods."

Authorities said an obstacle to fighting the rise in hate crimes is that people have not been reporting incidents as they occur, either for fear of their own safety or the belief that nothing will be done about it. , and encouraged victims or those who have witnessed similar incidents to report them.