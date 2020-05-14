Hampton Beach guidelines passed, back-to-school talk begins

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – A task force approved the orientation to reopen Hampton Beach on Thursday, and another group began fall discussions about returning to school.

Beaches

The guidance on walking, swimming and other activities in Hampton Beach was approved Thursday by a task force on the reopening of New Hampshire during the coronavirus pandemic.

The guide initially had a start date of June 1, but the Governor's Economic Reopening Task Force omitted that for now. Instead, the members decided that they would send separate correspondence on a specific schedule to public health officials and Governor Chris Sununu, who would make the final decision.

The plan, which was also discussed and approved by Hampton officials, calls for closing a portion of the main road parallel to the beach for vehicle traffic and cutting available parking in half. Sunbathing and congregating in small groups on the beach would eventually be permitted.

Sununu said earlier this week that he wanted to wait and see what neighboring states planned for their beaches before making a decision.

SCHOOL PLANS

New Hampshire Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut launched a task force on school recommendations Thursday by suggesting that any proposal will have to be flexible, prioritize security and consider the possibility that districts may not have access to their school buildings in fall.

Edelbut said any plan should consider that schools would open in full, in part, or not at all. He also said the proposals should take into account the possibility that schools may reopen and then be forced to close again in October or November, in case there is a further increase in coronavirus cases.

Edelbut also said that this process is an opportunity to "raise the quality of education in all areas." He recognized that remote learning has worked for most, but not all, New Hampshire students. As a result, the commissioner said he hopes there may be the creation of "common learning platforms,quot; that ensure the entire district can be successful.

VOTING POLITICAL PARTIES

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has issued an emergency order allowing voters who wish to change their membership in political parties in time for the September 8 state primary election to mail or submit an application to the office of the secretary of your town or city, instead of applying in person.

Applications will be accepted until June 2. Voters who applied but are not listed as members of the party they thought they were registered with can complete an affidavit on September 8.

Closed huts

The Appalachian Mountain Club closed its high cabins in the White Mountains of New Hampshire for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, the first time that all eight have been closed, a spokesman said.

About 50 staff members work in the cabin system during the summer.

CLAIMS OF UNEMPLOYMENT

About 9,500 initial unemployment claims were filed in New Hampshire last week, nearly 3,000 fewer than the previous week, the US Department of Labor reported Thursday. USA

The latest issue covers new claims until May 9.

The number of new claims in a week peaked at 39,000 in early April and has been declining since then.

New Hampshire has paid $ 400 million in claims in the past two months, "more than we paid in the year of greatest benefit during the Great Recession," Richard Lavers of the Department of Employment Security told WMUR-TV.

THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday, almost 3,382 had tested positive for the virus, an increase of approximately 80 from the previous day. A new death was announced, for a total of 151.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and the sick, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia or death.

