Hailey Baldwin complains that birth control caused her to develop adult acne onset

As the model shares her beauty issues, her husband Justin Bieber talks about her skincare issues in the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series & # 39; The Biebers on Watch & # 39 ;.

Justin BieberThe model wife is battling nasty acne while isolating herself with the pop star.

Hailey Baldwin He detailed his beauty issues in the latest episode of the couple's Facebook Watch series "The Biebers on Watch," revealing that his contraceptive medications have unbalanced his hormones.

"I started having some adult onset acne from my IUD (intrauterine device) because I had never been on birth control before, so my hormones were a little out of balance," said Hailey. "I've never experienced acne like that, or pimples like that before."

Hits creator "Baby" also spoke about his skincare issues, adding, "I feel like every time I get pimples, it's at the worst time: I have to redo or continue."The Ellen DeGeneres Show"And I won't have a big pimple for long and then I will have a huge pimple right here on my nose … It's going back to stress levels."

"The Biebers on Watch" premieres every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch. The episodes can also be found on Justin's Facebook page.